3 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, April 5

Three new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Monday, April 5).

All three cases are in Nova Scotia’s Health Central Zone — one is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, one is a close contact of a previously reported case, and the third is under investigation.

All three case are people aged 20-30 — one is a woman, and the other two are men.

There are now 32 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 10 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 5 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 6 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 1 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Two cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,212 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for:

Tuesday: Eastern Shore Community Centre, 11am-6:30pm

Wednesday: Eastern Shore Community Centre, 9am-4:30pm

You can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

Vaccination numbers are not provided on weekends.

People who are 70 or over can book a vaccine appointment here. And starting Tuesday, people 55-64 can book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 4.4) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

