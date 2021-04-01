3 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, April 1

Three new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Thursday, April 1).

Two of the cases are in Nova Scotia’s Health Central Zone — on is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the other is a close contact of a previously announced case. The third case is in the Western Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Of the new cases, one is a man aged 20-39 and two are women aged 40-59.

There are 24 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 10 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 2 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Three cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,240 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for:

Thursday: Mount Saint Vincent University, Rosaria Hall, 11am-7pm

Thursday: Wolfville & District Lions Club, 10am-5:30pm

Friday: Wolfville & District Lions Club, 11am-7pm

Saturday: Findlay Community Centre, 10:30am-6:30pm

You can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

End of day Wednesday, 106,623 doses of vaccine have been administered — 78,071 first doses and 28,552 second doses

Today, the province extended the age cohorts for people available for vaccination; now people who are 70 or over can book a vaccine appointment here.

Also, starting Tuesday, people 55-65 can book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 2.9) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

