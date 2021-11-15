3 more people have died from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; 99 new cases announced over 3 days

Jump to sections in this article:

Three people have died from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. All three deaths were in Nova Scotia Health’s Northern Zone. Two — man and woman, both in their 80s — were residents of the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash. The third is woman in her 60s; she was not a resident of a long-term care home.

The three new deaths brings the COVID death count to 105 in Nova Scotia.

At East Cumberland Lodge, eight more residents and four additional staff members have tested positive. This brings the total to 30 residents and eight staff members.

Also, there are now 16 people in hospital with the disease, 7 of whom are in ICU; this is a large increase from 10 and 1, respectively, reported on Friday.

Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang have schedule a COVID briefing for Wednesday at 1pm.

Additionally, Nova Scotia announced 99 new cases of COVID-19 over three days (Friday, Saturday, Sunda) today, November 15, 2021.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 52 Central

• 25 Northern

• 21 Western

• 1 Eastern

There are now 265 known active cases in the province, and 109 people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

Over the three days (Fri, Sat, Sun), 1,958 doses of vaccine were administered — 395 first doses, 1,156 second doses, 407 third doses

My calculation of vaccine coverage varies so much from the province’s calculation that I’m not comfortable reporting either. I’ve asked for clarification from the Department of Health, but haven’t received it yet.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

By age cohort, today’s new cases break down as:

• 26 are aged 0-11

• 6 are aged 12-19

• 22 are aged 20-39

• 25 are aged 40-59

• 11 are aged 60-79

• 8 are aged 80 or older

There’s a case missing from that breakdown; I don’t know why.

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 59 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 10 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 43 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 1 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 2 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 13 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 128

Eastern Zone

• 7 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 2 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 10

Northern Zone

• 20 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 53 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 74

Western Zone

• 23 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 18 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 12 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 53

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,116 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Monday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Holy Trinity Church Hall (Yarmouth), noon-6pm Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm

NSCC Burridge Campus (Yarmouth), noon-6pm Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued several potential COVID exposure advisories over the weekend, and 11 new school exposures.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here. I’ll be adding schools to the map tonight.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

