3 COVID deaths, 374 COVID-related hospitalizations, 313 new cases announced in Nova Scotia on Feb. 7

Jump to sections in this article:
Overview
Vaccination
Testing
Three more Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19. The deceased are:
• a woman in her 60s who lived in the Central Zone
• a woman in her 70s who lived in the Western Zone
• a woman in her 70s who lived in the Northern Zone
In total, 161 Nova Scotians have died from COVID, and 51 since Dec. 3.
The province is also reporting a total of 374 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:
• 91 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 12 of whom are in ICU. Those 95 range in age from 4 to 97 years old, and their average age is 65
• 137 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care
• 146 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks
The vaccination status of the 95 is:
• 24 (26.4%) have had 3 doses
• 39 (42.9%) have had 2 doses but not 3
• 1 (1.1%) has had 1 dose
• 27 (29.7%) are unvaccinated
Note that less than 9% of the population is unvaccinated.
Additionally, the province announced 313 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.
By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:
• 135 Central
• 37 Eastern
• 51 Northern
• 90 Western
Hospital outbreaks
There are new cases at existing hospital outbreaks:
• Victoria General — 4 new for a total of 15
• Halifax Infirmary — 1 new for a total of fewer than 10
• Dartmouth General — 1 new for a total of fewer than 5
• Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow — 1 new for a total of fewer than 10
• Northside General Hospital in North Sydney — 1 new for a total of fewer than 10
Vaccination
Over the last three days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday), 6,833 doses of vaccine were administered:
• 302 first doses
• 2,221 second doses
• 4,310 third doses
In total, 2,152,499 doses have been administered:
• 877,614 first doses
• 811,907 second doses
• 462,978 third doses
As of end of day yesterday, 91.4% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine:
• 6.7% with 1 dose only
• 36.9% with 2 doses but not 3
• 47.8% with 3 doses
• 8.6% unvaccinated
Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.
Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.
People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.
Testing
Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,085 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 15,0%.
If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.
Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:
Monday
Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm
Cole Harbour Place, 11am-3pm
Hubbards Lions Club, 11am-3pm
Tuesday
Halifax Central Library, noon-4pm
Alderney Gate, 4-6pm
Musquodoboit Lions Club, 11am-3pm
New Germany Legion, 11am-3pm
Wednesday
Halifax Central Library, noon-4pm
Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm
Bridgetown Fire Hall, 11am-3pm
Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm
Additionally, a “limited number” of rapid tests are now being distributed to libraries. Call your local library to see if they’ve received any.
You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.
Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner
The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible.
We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.