3 COVID deaths, 374 COVID-related hospitalizations, 313 new cases announced in Nova Scotia on Feb. 7

Overview

Vaccination

Testing

Three more Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19. The deceased are:

• a woman in her 60s who lived in the Central Zone

• a woman in her 70s who lived in the Western Zone

• a woman in her 70s who lived in the Northern Zone

In total, 161 Nova Scotians have died from COVID, and 51 since Dec. 3.

The province is also reporting a total of 374 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:

• 91 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 12 of whom are in ICU. Those 95 range in age from 4 to 97 years old, and their average age is 65

• 137 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care

• 146 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The vaccination status of the 95 is:

• 24 (26.4%) have had 3 doses

• 39 (42.9%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 1 (1.1%) has had 1 dose

• 27 (29.7%) are unvaccinated

Note that less than 9% of the population is unvaccinated.

Additionally, the province announced 313 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 135 Central

• 37 Eastern

• 51 Northern

• 90 Western

Hospital outbreaks

There are new cases at existing hospital outbreaks:

• Victoria General — 4 new for a total of 15

• Halifax Infirmary — 1 new for a total of fewer than 10

• Dartmouth General — 1 new for a total of fewer than 5

• Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow — 1 new for a total of fewer than 10

• Northside General Hospital in North Sydney — 1 new for a total of fewer than 10

Vaccination

Over the last three days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday), 6,833 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 302 first doses

• 2,221 second doses

• 4,310 third doses

In total, 2,152,499 doses have been administered:

• 877,614 first doses

• 811,907 second doses

• 462,978 third doses

As of end of day yesterday, 91.4% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine:

• 6.7% with 1 dose only

• 36.9% with 2 doses but not 3

• 47.8% with 3 doses

• 8.6% unvaccinated

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,085 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 15,0%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Monday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Place, 11am-3pm

Hubbards Lions Club, 11am-3pm Tuesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-4pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm

Musquodoboit Lions Club, 11am-3pm

New Germany Legion, 11am-3pm Wednesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-4pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Bridgetown Fire Hall, 11am-3pm

Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm

Additionally, a “limited number” of rapid tests are now being distributed to libraries. Call your local library to see if they’ve received any.

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

