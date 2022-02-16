3 COVID deaths, 361 COVID-related hospitalizations, 223 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on Feb. 16

Jump to sections in this article:

Nova Scotia reports today that three people have died from COVID-19. The deceased are:

• a woman in her 50s who lived in the Eastern Zone

• a woman in her 60s who lived in the Western Zone

• a man in his 70s who lived in the Eastern Zone

The Dept. of Health explains that these 3 deaths “occurred between February 6 and 12… Data on deaths comes from Panorama, public health’s disease information system. It is entered into the system only after the death is identified to be COVID-related, which can take days or weeks to investigate and report.”

In total, 185 Nova Scotians have died from COVID, and 75 have died since Dec. 3.

There are today a total of 361 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:

• 66 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 9 of whom are in ICU. Those 66 range in age from 0 to 93 years old, and their median age is 62;

• 131 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care;

• 164 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The 66 people now hospitalized because of COVID have the following vaccination status:

• 19 (28.8%) have had 3 doses

• 24 (36.4%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 1 (1.5 per cent) has had 1 dose only

• 22 (33.3%) are unvaccinated

Note that less than 9% of the population is unvaccinated.

Additionally, the province announced 223 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 62 Central

• 70 Eastern

• 36 Northern

• 55 Western

Based on PCR testing, Public Health estimates that there are 2,572 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.

Hospital outbreaks

There are two new hospital outbreaks, at:

• a new ward at Dartmouth General

• Digby General

Fewer than five patients at each facility have tested positive.

There are additionally new cases at 4 ongoing hospital outbreaks:

• Cape Breton Regional (one ward) — 2 new for a total of fewer than 10

• Cape Breton Regional (a different ward) — 1 new for a total of fewer than 10

• Cumberland Regional — 1 new for a total of 10

• Halifax Infirmary (one ward) — 1 new for a total of fewer than 10 in that ward

Vaccination

Yesterday, 4,040 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 168 first doses

• 1,464 second doses

• 2,408 third doses

In total, 2,188,378 doses have been administered:

• 879,155 first doses

• 822,600 second doses

• 486,623 third doses

As of end of day yesterday, 91.6% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine:

• 5.8% with 1 dose only

• 35.5% with 2 doses but not 3

• 50.3% with 3 doses

• 8.4% unvaccinated

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,734 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 12.9%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Wednesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm

Enfield Fire Hall, 11am-3pm

Bay St. Lawrence Community Centre (drive-thru site), 4-6pm, or until kits run out

Great Lady of Assumption Church (Arichat, drive-thru site), 5-7pm, or until kits run out Thursday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Hants Shore Community Health Centre, 11am-3pm

New Waterford Frech Club, 11am-3pm Friday

Halifax Central Library, 11am-6pm

Musquodoboit Harbour & District Lions Club, 11am-3pm

Pictou Legion, 11am-3pm

Glace Bay Legion, 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

