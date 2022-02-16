3 COVID deaths, 361 COVID-related hospitalizations, 223 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on Feb. 16

Jump to sections in this article:
Nova Scotia reports today that three people have died from COVID-19. The deceased are:
• a woman in her 50s who lived in the Eastern Zone
• a woman in her 60s who lived in the Western Zone
• a man in his 70s who lived in the Eastern Zone
The Dept. of Health explains that these 3 deaths “occurred between February 6 and 12… Data on deaths comes from Panorama, public health’s disease information system. It is entered into the system only after the death is identified to be COVID-related, which can take days or weeks to investigate and report.”
In total, 185 Nova Scotians have died from COVID, and 75 have died since Dec. 3.
There are today a total of 361 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:
• 66 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 9 of whom are in ICU. Those 66 range in age from 0 to 93 years old, and their median age is 62;
• 131 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care;
• 164 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks
The 66 people now hospitalized because of COVID have the following vaccination status:
• 19 (28.8%) have had 3 doses
• 24 (36.4%) have had 2 doses but not 3
• 1 (1.5 per cent) has had 1 dose only
• 22 (33.3%) are unvaccinated
Note that less than 9% of the population is unvaccinated.
Additionally, the province announced 223 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.
By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:
• 62 Central
• 70 Eastern
• 36 Northern
• 55 Western
Based on PCR testing, Public Health estimates that there are 2,572 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.
Hospital outbreaks
There are two new hospital outbreaks, at:
• a new ward at Dartmouth General
• Digby General
Fewer than five patients at each facility have tested positive.
There are additionally new cases at 4 ongoing hospital outbreaks:
• Cape Breton Regional (one ward) — 2 new for a total of fewer than 10
• Cape Breton Regional (a different ward) — 1 new for a total of fewer than 10
• Cumberland Regional — 1 new for a total of 10
• Halifax Infirmary (one ward) — 1 new for a total of fewer than 10 in that ward
Vaccination
Yesterday, 4,040 doses of vaccine were administered:
• 168 first doses
• 1,464 second doses
• 2,408 third doses
In total, 2,188,378 doses have been administered:
• 879,155 first doses
• 822,600 second doses
• 486,623 third doses
As of end of day yesterday, 91.6% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine:
• 5.8% with 1 dose only
• 35.5% with 2 doses but not 3
• 50.3% with 3 doses
• 8.4% unvaccinated
Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.
Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.
People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.
Testing
Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,734 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 12.9%.
If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.
Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:
Wednesday
Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm
Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm
Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm
Enfield Fire Hall, 11am-3pm
Bay St. Lawrence Community Centre (drive-thru site), 4-6pm, or until kits run out
Great Lady of Assumption Church (Arichat, drive-thru site), 5-7pm, or until kits run out
Thursday
Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm
Hants Shore Community Health Centre, 11am-3pm
New Waterford Frech Club, 11am-3pm
Friday
Halifax Central Library, 11am-6pm
Musquodoboit Harbour & District Lions Club, 11am-3pm
Pictou Legion, 11am-3pm
Glace Bay Legion, 11am-3pm
You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.
