3 COVID deaths, 352 COVID-related hospitalizations, and 263 new cases (over 2 days) reported in Nova Scotia on Feb. 22

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Testing

Nova Scotia is today reporting that three more people have died from COVID-19. Their deaths have occurred over the past four days. The deceased are:

• a man in his 60s who lived in the Central Zone

• a woman in her 70s who lived in the Central Zone

• a man in his 90s who lived in the Northern Zone

There are additionally today a total of 352 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:

• 53 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 12 of whom are in ICU. Those 90 range in age from 2 to 93 years old, and their average age is 65;

• 128 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care;

• 171 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The 53 people now hospitalized because of COVID have the following vaccination status:

• 14 (26.4%) have had 3 doses

• 22 (41.5%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 1 (1.9%) has had 1 dose only

• 16 (30.2%) are unvaccinated

Note that less than 8% of the population is unvaccinated.

Additionally, there are 263 new cases reported over two days (Sunday and Monday), so the lowest daily counts since early December. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 103 Central

• 47 Eastern

• 54 Northern

• 59 Western

Based on PCR testing, Public Health estimates that there are 1,858 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.

Vaccination

Over the last four days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday), 7,543 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 2,759 first doses

• 2,292 second doses

• 2,492 third doses

In total, 2,203,968 doses have been administered:

• 882,255 first doses

• 826,987 second doses

• 494,726 third doses

By the end of day yesterday, 92.1% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine:

• 5.7% with 1 dose only

• 35.3 with 2 doses but not 3

• 51.1% with 3 doses

• 7.9% unvaccinated

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,314 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 13.8%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm

New Germany Legion, 11am-3pm

Brooklyn Civic Centre, 11am-3pm Wednesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Bridgetown Fire Hall, 11am-3pm

Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm Thursday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Annapolis Royal Legion, 11am-3pm

Enfield Fire Hall, 11am-3pm

New Waterford Legion, 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible.

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!