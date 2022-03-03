3 COVID deaths, 329 COVID-related hospitalizations, 421 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on March 3

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Testing

Nova Scotia is reporting three new COVID deaths today (Thursday, March 3). The deceased are:

• two men in their 70s who lived in the Eastern Zone

• one man in his 80s who lived in the Central Zone

Additionally, the province is reporting a total of 329 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:

• 46 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 12 of whom are in ICU. Those 46 range in age from 5 to 92 years old, and their median age is 62;

• 122 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care;

• 161 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The vaccination status of the 46 is:

• 14 (30.4%) have had 3 doses

• 21 (45.7%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 1 (2.2%) has had 1 dose only

• 10 (21.7%) are unvaccinated

Note that less than 8% of the population is unvaccinated.

The province is also reporting 421 lab-confirmed new cases.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases are:

• 143 Central

• 88 Eastern

• 105 Northern

• 85 Western

The Dept. of Health estimates there are 2,514 active cases in the province.

Hospital outbreaks

There’s a new hospital outbreak at Glace Bay Hospital, with fewer than five cases.

Additionally, there are two new cases at the ongoing outbreak at Harbour View Hospital in Sydney Mines, for a total of fewer than five in total.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 1,526 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 63 first doses

• 346 second doses

• 1,117 third doses

In total, 2,216,365 doses have been administered:

• 882,888 first doses

• 830,825 second doses

• 502,652 third doses

At end of day yesterday, 92.1% of the entire population have received at least 1 dose of vaccine:

• 5.3% with 1 dose only

• 34.9% with 2 doses but not 3

• 51.9% with 3 doses

• 7.9% unvaccinated

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,007 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 21.0%.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Friday

Pictou Legion, 11am-3pm

Bras D’or Yacht Club, 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

