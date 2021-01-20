3 cases of COVID-19 announced on Wednesday, Jan. 20

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Nova Scotia today (Wednesday, Jan. 20).

One of the cases is in Nova Scotia Health’s Northern Zone and is a close contact with a previously announced case.

The second case is in the Central Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The third case is in the Eastern Zone and is a worker on the Newfoundland ferry; the case is still under investigation.

There are 23 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 9 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Bedford / Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Colchester / East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 3 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 active case in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

I don’t know where the 23rd case is; perhaps it’s the ferry worker, but that’s a guess on my part.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,685 tests yesterday.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the possible exposure map:

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!