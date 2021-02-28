3 cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Sunday, Feb. 28

Three new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Sunday, Feb. 28).

One case is in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously announced case.

The other two cases are in the Northern and Eastern Zone and are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 11 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 7 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 8 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 5 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 3 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Two cases aren’t ascribed to a community health network.

The new cases are of the following demographics:

• 2 man aged 20-39

• 1 man aged 60-79 (all are men)

There are now 38 known active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital with the disease, both in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 4,839 tests yesterday, which is a single day record. Additionally, according to a provincial press release, “the number of people getting a pop-up test on both Friday and Saturday was four times higher than the average daily total.”

More pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites and times:

Sunday, Feb. 28 — Halifax Convention Centre, Argyle St. entrance (DIRECTIONS) 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre, Argyle St. entrance (DIRECTIONS) 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Mar. 1 — Halifax Convention Centre, Argyle St. entrance (DIRECTIONS) 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

— Halifax Convention Centre, Argyle St. entrance (DIRECTIONS) 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Mar. 1 — Halifax Central Library, Paul O’Regan Hall, (DIRECTIONS) 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Halifax Central Library, Paul O’Regan Hall, (DIRECTIONS) 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 2 — Halifax Central Library, Paul O’Regan Hall, (DIRECTIONS) 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 4.6) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated potential exposure map:

