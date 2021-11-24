29 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Nov. 23

Jump to sections in this article:

Nova Scotia announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 21 Central

• 6 Northern

• 2 Western

• 0 Eastern

Another staff member at the East Cumberland Lodge nursing home in Pugwash has tested positive. So far, a total of 32 residents and 11 staff members at the home have tested positive, and three of the infected residents have died.

There are now 184 known active cases in the province. Eighteen people are in hospital with the disease, six of whom are in ICU. Thirty-seven people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

Once again, no vaccination data was released on Tuesday; the Department of Health cites unspecified “technical issues.”

Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang have scheduled a COVID briefing for 11am Wednesday, presumably to discuss the rollout of vaccinations for children.

Demographics

Over half of today’s cases are among children 11 and younger:

• 16 are aged 0-11

• 2 are aged 12-19

• 6 are aged 20-39

• 2 are aged 40-59

• 1 is aged 60-79

• 1 is aged 80+

There’s a case missing from that breakdown; I don’t know why.

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 40 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 14 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 38 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 2 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 6 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 100

Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 2 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 3

Northern Zone

• 18 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 2 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 37 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 57

Western Zone

• 7 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 7 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 10 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 24

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,924 PCR tests Monday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Annapolis Royal Legion, 11am-6pm Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Annapolis Royal Legion, 11am-6pm Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm Saturday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm Sunday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued several potential COVID exposure advisories and new school exposures yesterday.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here. I’ll be adding schools to the map tonight.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

