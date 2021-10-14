26 new cases of COVID-19 announced on Thursday, Oct. 14

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview of today’s cases

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, October 13.

Twenty-three of the new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, one is in the Eastern Zone, and two are in the Western Zone.

The Department of Health continues to note that “there are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

There are now 198 known active cases in the province. Twelve people are in hospital with the disease, two of whom are in ICU. Fifteen people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 3,153 doses of vaccine were administered — 1,718 second doses and 1,435 first doses.

By end of day yesterday, 82.0% of the entire population (including young children) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 76.6% have received two doses.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

By age cohort, the new cases break down as:

• 12 are aged 0-11

• 1 is aged 12-19

• 5 are aged 20-39

• 4 are aged 40-59

• 4 are aged 60-79

There were notices of potential exposures at five schools today:

• École Mer et Monde

• École Beaubassin

• Dartmouth South Academy

• Duc d’Anville Elementary (which has been closed all week)

• Joseph Howe Elementary

Some schools may have multiple notifications on the same day.

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 100 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 48 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 23 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 1 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 1 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 2 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 175

Eastern Zone

• 5 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 3 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 8

Northern Zone

• 3 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 4

Western Zone

• 4 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 6 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 1 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 11

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,357 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 10am-5pm Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, noon-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued three potential COVID exposure advisories yesterday, and five new school exposures were announced today.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here. I’ll be adding schools to the map tonight.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible.

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!