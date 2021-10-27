26 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Oct. 27

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview of today’s cases

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia today announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, October 27.

Twenty-two of the new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone; the other four are in the Northern Zone.

There are now 146 known active cases in the province. Ten people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU. Fourteen people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 2,673 doses of vaccine were administered — 795 first doses, 1,549 second doses, and 329 third doses.

At the end of the day yesterday, 83.1% of the entire population (including young children) have received at least one dose of vaccine, 78.1% have received at least two doses.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

By age cohort, today’s cases break down as:

• 7 are aged 0-11

• 7 are aged 12-19

• 6 are aged 20-39

• 6 are aged 40-59

• 0 are aged 60-79

• 0 are aged 80 or older

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 34 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 29 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 22 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 1 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 1 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 2 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 89

Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 2

Northern Zone

• 3 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 3 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 27 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 33

Western Zone

• 22 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 22

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,075 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm —

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm

Kentville Lions Club, noon-7pm Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm —

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Kentville Lions Club, noon-7pm Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm —

Kentville Lions Club, 10am-5pm Friday

Kentville Lions Club, noon-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued several potential COVID exposure advisories yesterday.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here. I’ll be adding schools to the map tonight.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible.

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!