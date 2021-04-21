25 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, April 21

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

• Goodlife Lower Sackville (720 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville) on April 14 between 11:30 a.m. and 8:15 p.m., and April 17 between 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

• Atlantic Superstore (745 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville) on April 15 between 6:00 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 29.

• Lawton’s Lower Sackville (665 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville) on April 15 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. and April 16 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 29.

• Atlantic Superstore Joe Howe Drive (3601 Joseph Howe Dr., Halifax) on April 16 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

• Subway (4602 Upper Main Street, Oxford) on April 17 between 3:00 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

• Halifax Dance (1505 Barrington Street, Suite G6, Halifax) on April 17 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

• Edible Matters Pub & Bakery (1345 Hammonds Plains Rd., HRM) on April 17 between 2:45 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

• Bloom Nursery (1421 Hammonds Plains Rd., HRM) on April 17 between 2:00 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

• Lawton’s at Novalea (5515 Duffus Street, Halifax) on April 17 between 9:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

• The Wolfville Farmers Market (24 Elm Ave, Wolfville) on April 17 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

• Wendy’s Kempt Road (3580 Kempt Road, Halifax) on April 15 between 12:00 p.m. and 2:10 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 29.

• Freeman’s Little New York (1726 Grafton Street, Halifax) on April 15 between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 29.

• The Noodle Guy (964 Main Street, Port Williams) on April 16 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. and April 17 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

• Chinatown Restaurant (213 Bedford Highway, Halifax) on April 17 between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

• Jenny’s Bar & Grill (6211 Lady Hammond Road, Halifax) on April 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

• Café Marco Polo (15 Kings Wharf Place, Dartmouth) on April 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

• The Novel Tea Bookstore Café (15 Young Street, Truro) on April 18 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

• Air Canada flight 8782 travelling on April 17 from Montreal (7:30 p.m.) to Halifax (9:30 p.m.). Passengers in rows 3-9 seats A, C and D are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

• Air Canada flight 604 travelling on April 18 from Toronto (7:50 a.m.) to Halifax (11:00 a.m.). Passengers in rows 15-21 seats A, B, C and D are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.