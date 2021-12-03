20 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Friday, Dec. 3; weekly recap

Jump to sections in this article:

Nova Scotia announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, December 3, 2021.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 8 Northern

• 12 Central

• 0 Eastern

• 0 Western

There are now 199 known active cases in the province. Thirteen people are in hospital with the disease, five of whom are in ICU. Thirty-four people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

The graph above shows the weekly (Sat-Fri) number of new cases for the duration of the pandemic.

The graph below shows the number of people in hospital and in ICU on Fridays for the duration of the pandemic.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 3,246 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 647 first doses

• 686 second doses

• 1,913 third doses

By end of day yesterday, 84.9% of the entire population (including young children) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 81.6% have received at least two doses.

The graph above shows the vaccination progress as captured on Fridays through the pandemic. The blue line is people with only one dose of vaccine; the green line is people with two doses; the gold line is people with at least one dose; the grey line is people with three doses; and the red line is 80% of the entire population.

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, there were 221 new cases announced. Of those:

• 61 were fully vaccinated, a rate of 7.7 per 100K fully vaccinated

• 10 were partially vaccinated, a rate 0f 29.3 per 100K partially vaccinated

• 150 were unvaccinated, a rate of 101.2 per 100K unvaccinated

The province’s numbers for people newly hospitalized by vaccination status over this period is not consistent, this week compared to last, so I can’t make meaningful breakdowns. The total newly hospitalized, however, was four or fewer.

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, two people died — one was fully vaccinated, and one was unvaccinated.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

By age cohort, today’s new cases break down as:

• 4 are aged 0-11

• 0 are aged 12-19

• 7 are aged 20-39

• 5 are aged 40-59

• 3 are aged 60-79

• 1 is aged 80+

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 61 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 15 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 17 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 1 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 3 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 97

Eastern Zone

• 0 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 1

Northern Zone

• 31 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 41 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 19 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 91

Western Zone

• 9 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 1 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 10

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,895 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

There were 33,983 rapid tests administered between November 26 and December 2 — 1,236 tests at the pop-up sites; 32,747 through the workplace screening program; and 9,118 home rapid tests given away at the pop-up sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm Saturday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm Sunday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-4pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

School-connected case notifications were issued yesterday for one school:

• Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Senior Elementary

Additionally, Nova Scotia Health issued several potential COVID exposure advisories yesterday.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here. I’ll be adding schools to the map tonight.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

