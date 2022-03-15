2 years ago today, the first cases of COVID were announced in Nova Scotia, and 35 days later the mass murders occurred; the Halifax Examiner has been here for you ever since

Two years ago today, on March 15, 2020, Nova Scotia’s Department of Health announced that the first three cases of COVID-19 had been discovered in the province.

Thirty-five days later, on April 19, 2020 Nova Scotians woke up to the terrible news that an unbelievable murder spree was unfolding.

The pandemic and the mass murders affected — and continue to affect — the many people who have died or have been sickened and injured, their loved ones, and the public generally. We’ve all been traumatized, our lives disrupted, our world unsettled.

My natural inclination is that to even mention the Halifax Examiner in the context of so much grief and loss is ghoulish, and an attempt to profit off the suffering of others. Still, this little news outlet has risen to the occasion, and has provided important and needed reporting about the pandemic and the mass murders — and much else — these past two years. I think we served the public well. And we do this work thanks almost entirely to reader financial support.

We need that continued financial support more than ever. The Examiner staff has grown considerably these two years — we have six full-time employees, one part-timer, and a significant freelancer contribution. We’ve evolved from a seat-of-the-pants operation to an established company with payroll and HR policies, and that hires accountants and lawyers. Keeping that established company going now requires a dependable and consistent revenue stream from readers.

We’ve also expanded the range of topics we cover, and we want to do more. We want to use our proven reporting heft to tackle new and difficult topics, but that depends on growing reader support.

I won’t go on, except to say this: I think we’ve done well by you, the readers. And if you have relied on the Halifax Examiner, if you find our past work valuable and want to us do more, please value us in the way that helps the most right now: with your money.

Thank you.

