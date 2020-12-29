2 new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Dec. 29

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Two new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Tuesday, Dec. 29).

One of the new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously announced case; the other case is in the Northern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

There are now 30 known active cases in the province. For the first time in many weeks, one person is in hospital with the disease, albeit not in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,370 tests yesterday.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the possible exposure map:

