2 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, August 4

Nova Scotia announced two new cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, August 4. .

Both of the new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — one is related to travel, one is a close contact of a previously announced case. Both cases involve people 19 years old or younger — one man or boy and one woman or girl.

There are now 11 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, and that person is in ICU.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 10,242 doses of vaccine were administered. So far, a total of 1,370,902 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 629,273 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 76.3% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine, and 64.7% has received two doses.

Of those eligible to be vaccinate (those 12 years old and older), 86.5% have received at least one dose, while 73.4% have received two doses. That’s a rough estimate on my part, using my best guestimate of population age cohorts.

I’ve been saying for some time that we should expect that the percentage of new cases that are so-called “breakthrough” cases — fully vaccinated people testing positive — will increase. This article provides a good explanation for that.

The following drop-in, no-appointment-necessary vaccination clinics have been scheduled:

• Dartmouth General Drive-Thru Community Vaccine Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

7 Mount Hope Avenue (behind Dartmouth General Hospital)

Open daily from 9am-5pm

Dartmouth Community Immunization Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

39 Mic Mac Blvd, Dartmouth (next to Chapters)

Open daily from 9am-6pm

Halifax Forum Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

6210 Young St, Halifax Forum Multipurpose Centre

Open daily from 9am-6pm

St. Francis Xavier (Pfizer 12+)

Mackay Room, Bloomfield Centre (3rd floor)

Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm

Cape Breton University (Pfizer 12+)

Canada Games Complex

Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm

New Minas Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

New Minas Baptist Church, 9453 Commercial Street

Tuesday to Saturday, August 3-7 from 10am-3pm

Bridgewater Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

NSCC Lunenburg Campus, 75 High Street, Bridgewater

Tuesday to Friday, August 3-6 from 10am-3pm

Yarmouth Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

NSCC Burridge Campus, 371 Pleasant Street

Tuesday to Friday, August 3-6 from 10am-3pm

Wolfville Drive-thru Vaccine Clinic (Moderna 18+)

504 Main Street, Wolfville – Acadia Festival Theatre (parking lot)

Open daily from 9am-4pm

Amherst Centre Mall Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

Unit 205, 142 Albion St.

Open daily from 9am-5pm

NSCC Truro Campus Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

36 Arthur St – McCarthy Hall

Open daily from 9am-5pm

Rath Eastlink Community Centre (Drive-thru)

East side parking lot

625 Abenaki Rd., Truro

Weekdays from 9am-3:30pm

The vaccination clinics will close on August 15.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 5 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 2 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 0 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 1 not attributed to a Community Health Network

Total: 7

Eastern Zone

• 0 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 2 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 2

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 1

Western Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 1

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,564 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series, 6-8pm Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series, 6-8pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

The Hall (Parrsboro), 11am-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

No potential COVID exposure advisories were issued yesterday.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

