2 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, April 7

Two new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Wednesday, April 7).

Both cases are in Nova Scotia’s Health Central Zone — one is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and the other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Both are people aged 40-59 — one is a woman, and the other is a man.

There are now 37 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 10 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 2 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 5 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 5 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 1 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Five cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network, but they are in the Central Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,989 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for:

Wednesday: Eastern Shore Community Centre, 9am-4:30pm

You can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

Yesterday, 6,730 doses of vaccine were administered. So far, a total of 123,166 doses of vaccine have been administered — 93,097 first dose and 30,069 second doses

People who are 70 or over can book a vaccine appointment here. And people 55-64 can book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 4.9) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

