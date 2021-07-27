2 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, July 27

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Nova Scotia announced two new cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, July 27.

Both cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone — in the Antigonish-Guysborough area — and both are related to travel.

There are now nine known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

As the new daily case count and active caseload graphs are pretty much straight lines at or new zero, I will no long post them.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 11,563 doses of vaccine were administered. So far, a total of 1,303,736 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 569,593 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 75.6% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Of those eligible to be vaccinate (those 12 years old and older), 85.7% have received at least one dose, while 66.5% have received two doses.

The chart above shows the percentage of each age cohort that has received one (green) and two (blue) doses of vaccine. The 85% line reflects the percentage of all people eligible to be vaccinated (those who are 12 years old and older) in order to get to 75% of the entire population (including 11-year-olds and younger) vaccinated with two doses, which is considered the threshold that needs to be crossed to get to herd immunity. The population is based on 2019 population estimates; today’s population has grown since then, so the percentages skew slightly high.

The following drop-in, no-appointment-necessary vaccination clinics have been scheduled:

• Rath Eastlink Community Centre (Drive-thru)

East side parking lot

625 Abenaki Rd., Truro

Weekdays from 9am-3:30pm

• Dartmouth General Drive-Thru Community Vaccine Clinic

7 Mount Hope Avenue (behind Dartmouth General Hospital)

Open daily from 9am-5pm

A health card number and ID are needed at these sites. The vaccine being administered is Moderna, so only people 18 years old and over can attend.

The vaccination clinics will close on August 15.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 5 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 1 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 1 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 1 not attributed to a Community Health Network

Total: 7

Eastern Zone

• 0 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 2 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 2

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 0

Western Zone

• 0 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 0

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,243 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the various pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Shore Club, Hubbards, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series, 6-8pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department, 11:30-7pm

James McConnell Memorial Library (Sydney), 1-5:30pm Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series, 6-8pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department, 11:30-7pm

James McConnell Memorial Library (Sydney), 1-5:30pm Saturday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 11:30-7pm

Halifax Busker Festival (Salt Yard Too Stage), noon-7:30pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series, 6-8pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

St. Margaret’s Bay Legion, 11:30am-7pm Sunday

St. Andrews United Church (Coburg Rd.) 2-5:30pm

Centennial Arena, 11:30-7pm

Halifax Busker Festival (Salt Yard Too Stage), noon-7:30pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series, 1:30-3:30pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

St. Margaret’s Bay Legion, 11:30am-7pm Monday

Centennial Arena, 11:30-7pm

Halifax Busker Festival (Salt Yard Too Stage), noon-7:30pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

St. Margaret’s Bay Legion, 11:30am-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

There were no potential COVID exposure advisories issued yesterday.

There are currently no active potential COVID exposure advisories on bus routes or flights.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

