2 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, July 8

Nova Scotia announced two new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday, July 8).
The new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone; one is a close contact to a previously announced case, and the other is under investigation.
There are now 39 known active cases in the province; two people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU; two people are considered newly recovered today.
Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 3.7) since March 28:
Here is the active caseload since March 28:
Vaccination
Yesterday, 26,831 doses of vaccine were administered, a single-day record.
As of end of day yesterday, 1,062,418 doses of vaccine had been administered; of those, 348,034 were seconded doses. So far, 73.5% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine.
The vaccination clinic at the Halifax Convention Centre is now providing walk-in, no appointment second dose vaccinations for people aged 35 and over; the walk-in clinic continues to provide first doses for all ages without appointments. That vaccination clinic uses the Moderna vaccine. Hours are noon-8pm, every day except Sunday. A health card is not needed to be vaccinated at this clinic.
People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.
People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.
Demographics
The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:
Central Zone
• 18 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network
• 1 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network
• 4 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network
• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network
• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network
Total: 23
Eastern Zone
• 15 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network
• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network
• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network
Total: 16
Northern Zone
• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network
• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network
• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network
Total: 0
Western Zone
• 0 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network
• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network
• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network
Total: 0
Testing
Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,891 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen test administered at the pop-up testing sites.
You do not need a health card to get tested.
Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:
Thursday
Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm
Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm
Bedford Legion (1772 Bedford Hwy), noon-5pm
Friday
Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm
Cape Breton Regional Library, 1-5:30pm
Bedford Legion (1772 Bedford Hwy), noon-7pm
The North Grove (outdoor tent), 6 Primrose St., noon-7pm
You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.
You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).
Potential exposure advisories
Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.
No potential COVID exposure advisories were issued yesterday.
We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.
The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.
Paul Morgan says
Got my 2nd shot today at the Convention Center. All well run, although the line up for walk-in took about 45 minutes to get to the registration tables (probably a good thing). It should be noted that a 2nd shot will not be given if the first shot was within the last 28 days. Felt bad for the woman in front of me who was told that just as she was about to reach a registration table.