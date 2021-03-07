2 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Sunday, March 7

Two new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Sunday, March 7).

Both cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — one is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Of the new cases, one is a woman aged 20-39, and the other is a man aged 60-79.

There are 29 known active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 4 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 10 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 3 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Two cases aren’t ascribed to a community health network.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,685 tests yesterday.

No pop-up testing has been scheduled. But you can get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

Vaccination numbers aren’t provided on the weekend.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 2.6) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Last night, Public Health issued the following potential COVID exposure advisory:

Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. Air Canada flight 624 departing from Toronto on March 3 (10:00 p.m.) and arriving in Halifax (12:05 a.m. March 4). Passengers in rows 2-16, seats A, C and D are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, March 18.

I’ve updated the potential exposure map to include the flight but to remove several advisories that expired today:

