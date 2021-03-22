2 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, March 22

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Two new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Monday, March 22).

Both cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, in the Dartmouth area, and are close contacts of previously announced cases. Both are people aged 60-79, one man and one woman.

There are 20 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 4 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 9 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs completed exactly 1,315 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following locations:

Monday: Liverpool Legion, 9:30m-4:30pm

Monday: Halifax Convention Centre, noon-6pm

Monday: Halifax Central Library, 3-7:30pm

Tuesday: Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

You can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

Vaccine data aren’t available at the time of this writing; I’ll update this post when they are.

People who are 80 or over can book a vaccine appointment here.

People who are 60 to 64 years old can book an appointment to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine here; those deciding to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine will not be eligible to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 2.9) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!