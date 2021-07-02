2 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Friday, July 2

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Nova Scotia announced two new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday, July 2).’

One of the new cases is in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone; it is under investigation. The second case is in the Eastern Zone; it is a close contact of a previously announced case.

There are now 47 known active cases in the province; three people are in hospital with the disease, none of whom is in ICU; five people are considered newly recovered today.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 4.1) since March 28:

Here is the daily case count since the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

And here is the active caseload for the duration of the pandemic:

Vaccination

In total, on Wednesday and Thursday, 35,591 doses of vaccine were administered.

So far, 961,653 doses of vaccine have been administered; of those, 253,331 were second doses. At end of day yesterday, 72.95 of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

The graph above shows the progress of vaccination over time, as captured weekly on Fridays. The blue line is people with one dose only; the green line is people with two doses; the yellow line is people with at least one dose, and the orange line represents 75% of the entire population.

In order to reach 75% of the entire population receiving at least one dose, exactly 20,225 people who have not received a shot (by end of day yesterday) need to get one.

From March 15 to June 30, 4,151 people tested positive for COVID. Of those:

• 26 (0.6%) were fully vaccinated

• 223 (5.4%) were partially vaccinated

• 3,902 (94%) were unvaccinated

Over the same period, 252 people were hospitalized. Of those:

• 2 (0.8%) were fully vaccinated

• 27 (10.7%) were partially vaccinated

• 223 (88.5%) were unvaccinated

Also over that period, 26 people died. Of those:

• 1 (3.8%) was fully vaccinated

• 3 (11.5%) were partially vaccinated

• 22 (84.6%) were unvaccinated

That situation seems to be maintaining. Over the most recent week, 43 people tested positive. Of those:

• 0 (0%) were fully vaccinated

• 4 (9.3%) were partially vaccinated

• 39 (90.1%) were unvaccinated

No one was hospitalized or died over the past week.

The vaccination clinic at the Halifax Convention Centre provides walk-in vaccination without appointments for people to receive their first dose of vaccine. That vaccination clinic uses the Moderna vaccine. Hours are noon-8pm, every day except Sunday. A health card is not needed to be vaccinated at this clinic.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 32 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 1 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 4 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

Total: 37

Eastern Zone

• 9 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 10

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 0

Western Zone

• 0 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 0

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,936 PCR tests yesterday. Additionally, from June 25 to July 1, the pop-up testing sites administered 7,007 tests.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Hammonds Plains Community Centre (Hammonds Plains Road), 11am-6pm

East Preston Recreation Centre, noon-7pm

St. Theresa’s Parish Hall (Public Health Mobile Unit), Sydney, 2-7pm Saturday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Dartmouth North Public Library (Public Health Mobile Unit), noon-5pm

Richard Murray Design Building (5257 Morris St., roughly behind the Central Library), 4-8pm

Bedford-Hammonds Plains Community Centre (Innovation Drive), noon-7pm

East Preston Recreation Centre, noon-7pm

Pensioners Club, Glace Bay (Public Health Mobile Unit), 9:30am-6pm Sunday

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pmHalifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Richard Murray Design Building (5257 Morris St., roughly behind the Central Library), 4-8pm

East Preston Recreation Centre, noon-7pm

Bedford-Hammonds Plains Community Centre (Innovation Drive), noon-7pm

Bedford Commons parking lot (near Walmart), 11am-3pm

St. Theresa’s Parish Hall, Sydney (no times provided)

Pensioners Club, Glace Bay (Public Health Mobile Unit), 9:30am-4pm

Ketch Harbour Community Hall (Public Health Mobile Unit), 10am-5pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

There were no potential COVID exposure advisories issued yesterday.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

