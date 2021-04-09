2 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Friday, April 9; vaccine appointments opened for people 65 and over

Two new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Friday, April 9).

One of the new cases is in Nova Scotia Health’s Northern Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada; the other case is in the Central Zone and is under investigation.

Both cases are men. One is aged 20-19, and the other is aged 40-59.

There are now 41 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 13 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 3 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 6 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 5 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 1 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Two cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network, but they are in the Central Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,527 tests yesterday. Additionally, 536 tests were administered between April 2 and 8 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Wolfville, Dartmouth, and Musquodoboit Harbour.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for:

Saturday: North Dartmouth Community Centre, 10:30am-5:30pm

Sunday: North Dartmouth Community Centre, 1pm-5:30pm

You can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

Yesterday, Yesterday, 8,539 doses of vaccine were administered, a one-day record (the goal is ~12,000/day by late April). So far, a total of 138,348 doses have been administered — 107,510 first doses and 30,838 second doses.

And, effective immediately, people who are 65 or over can book a vaccine appointment here. And people 55-64 can book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang today acknowledged that people are having problems finding open vaccination appointments, but said that 40,000 appointment times will be added in the next few weeks.

Also, Strang said that because the 65-70 age cohort is so large, it will likely be two weeks before the next age cohort (60-65) is opened up for appointments, but even then, the vaccine rollout plan will be ahead of schedule.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 4.1) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

