2 more deaths and 74 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Sunday, May 23

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.
Jump to sections in this article:
Overview
Vaccination
Demographics
Testing
Potential exposure advisories
Two more people have died from COVID in Nova Scotia. They were a man and a woman, each in their 70s, and each living in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone. Five people have died from the disease over the past three days, 14 since the start of the year, and 79 since the start of the pandemic.
Additionally, Nova Scotia announced 74 new cases of COVID-19 today (Sunday, May 23).
Of today’s cases, 64 are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, nine are in the Eastern Zone, three are in the Northern Zone, and one is in the Western Zone.
There are now 943 known active cases in the province; 103 more people are considered recovered today.
Hospitalization and ICU data are not currently available; I’ll update this post should they become available.
Because the numbers are so large, Public Health is no longer able to provide the cause of cases (i.e., travel related, close contacts, etc.) by the time the release comes out.
Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 79) for the current outbreak, dating from March 28, the last day Nova Scotia had zero new daily cases:
Here’s the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:
Here is the active caseload for the current outbreak:
And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020, showing the primary associations of each of the major outbreaks:
Vaccination
Vaccination data are not provided on weekends.
Vaccination appointment booking is open for all people 25 years old or older; you can book a vaccination appointment here.
The expectation is that everyone over 12 will be able to book an appointment by the end of the month, with all first doses actually administered by the end of June.
People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.
Demographics
Here is how today’s 74* new cases break down by age cohort:
• 20 aged 19 or younger (8 girls or women, 12 boys or men)
• 33 aged 20-39 (7 women, 26 men)
• 18 aged 40-59 (11 women, 7 men)
• 1 aged 60-79 (a man)
• 1 aged 80 or over (a woman)
* one person from yesterday has been removed from the running total, likely because they were reassigned to another province, so the total listed here is 73.
This graph shows the number of daily cases in each age cohort since April 17:
This graph shows the percentage of daily positive cases by age cohort, since April 17:
The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:
Central Zone
• 296 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network
• 208 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network
• 97 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network
• 21 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network
• 3 in the West Hants Community Health Network
• 114 not assigned to a Community Health Network
Total: 739
Eastern Zone
• 126 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network
• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network
• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network
Total: 128
Northern Zone
• 29 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network
• 9 in the Pictou Community Health Network
• 12 in the Cumberland Community Health Network
Total: 50
Western Zone
• 10 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network
• 14 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network
• 1 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network
• 1 not assigned to a Community Health Network
Total: 26
Testing
Nova Scotia Health labs completed 6,890 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests conducted at the various pop-up testing sites.
You do not need a health card to get tested.
Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:
Sunday
Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm
John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm
Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm
Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm
Rockingstone Heights School, noon-7pm
Sackville Sports Stadium, noon-7pm
Centre 200 (Sydney), 11am-4pm
Brooklyn Civic Centre (Newport), noon-7pm
Monday
Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm
John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm
Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm
Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm
Rockingstone Heights School, noon-7pm
Sackville Sports Stadium, noon-7pm
Centre 200 (Sydney), 11am-4pm
Brooklyn Civic Centre (Newport), noon-7pm
Tuesday
Shannon Park School, noon-7pm
Wednesday
Shannon Park School, noon-7pm
You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.
Public Health Mobile Units are available only for pre-booked appointments for PCR tests for people of all ages (results within three days). There are currently no mobile units scheduled.
You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations listed below in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).
Central Zone
Bayers Lake (41 Washmill Lake Drive)
Burnside/Dartmouth Crossing (77 Finnian Row)
Canada Games Centre
Dartmouth General Hospital Drive-Thru (No Taxis)
Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital
Mayflower Curling Club
The Old School (Musquodoboit)
Saint Mary’s University (Homburg Centre)
Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital (Musquodoboit Harbour)
Zatzman Sportsplex
Northern Zone
Lloyd E. Matheson Centre (Elmsdale)
Colchester Legion Stadium (14 Lorne Street, Truro)
Truro (625 Abenaki Road, with drive-thru at 600 Abenaki Road)
Truro Farmers Market Drive-Thru testing
Amherst (34 Prince Arthur Street) — moving to Amherst Stadium on Monday
Pictou County Assessment Center (678 East River Rd, New Glasgow)
Eastern Zone
Antigonish Market Square
Buchanan Memorial Community Health Centre (Neils Harbour)
Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso)
Grand Lake Road Fire Hall (Sydney)
Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital
Membertou Entertainment Centre
Northside General Hospital (North Sydney)
Sacred Heart Community Health Centre (Cheticamp)
Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston)
Victoria County Memorial Hosptial (Baddeck)
Western Zone
Acadia Festival Theatre
Acadia University Club
Berwick Firehall
Digby Station (7 Birch Street)
Liverpool PAC (157 School Street)
Roseway Hospital (Shelburne)
South Shore Assessment Centre (215 Dominion Road, Bridgewater)
Yarmouth Mariners Centre
Yarmouth Visitor Information Centre (228 Main Street)
Potential exposure advisories
Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.
Potential COVID exposure advisories were issued last night for 16 sites, 10 Halifax Transit bus routes, and six Transit Cape Breton bus routes:
If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result, as are the other members of your household.
• Dollarama (800 Grand Lake Road, Sydney) on:
o May 17 between 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
o May 18 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1.
• No Frills (332 Welton Street, Sydney) on May 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1.
• Giant Tiger (379 Welton Street, Sydney) on May 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1.
• Walmart (80 Sydney Port Access Road, Sydney) on:
o May 17 between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.
o May 18 between 6:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
o May 20 between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 3.
• Home Depot (50 Sydney Port Access Road, Sydney) on May 20 between 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 3.
• Sobeys Prince Street (250 Prince Street, Sydney) on:
o May 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
o May 20 between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 3.
• Kent Building Supplies (130 South Albion Street, Amherst) on:
o May 15 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.
o May 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
o May 18 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
o May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 2.
• Walmart Supercentre (46 Robert Angus Drive, Amherst) on:
o May 13 between 9:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.
o May 15 between 11:45 a.m. and 8:45 p.m.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 29.
• Mezza Lebanese Kitchen (278 Lacewood Drive, Halifax) on:
o May 18 between 10:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
o May 19 between 10:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
o May 20 between 10:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 3.
• Atlantic Superstore (3601 Joseph Howe Drive, Halifax) on:
o May 18 between 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
o May 21 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 4.
• Walmart Mumford Road (6990 Mumford Road, Halifax) on May 19 between 6:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 2.
• Sobeys Clayton Park (287 Lacewood Drive, Halifax) on May 20 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 3.
• Atlantic Superstore (650 Portland Street, Dartmouth) on May 17 between 9:15 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.
• Atlantic Superstore (5178 St. Margaret’s Bay Road, Upper Tantallon) on May 15 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 29.
• C-Shop Atlantic Superstore (5178 St Margaret’s Bay Rd, Upper Tantallon) on:
o May 16 between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
o May 17 between 1:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.
• Staples New Minas (9081 Commercial Street, New Minas) on May 17 between 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.
Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, any passengers who were on the following transit routes for at least 15 minutes on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.
• Halifax Transit Route #3 (Crosstown), which runs from Marketplace and Bancroft to Lacewood Terminal, on May 17 between 5:00 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.
• Halifax Transit Route #2 (Fairview), which runs from Lacewood Terminal to Water Street Terminal, on May 17 between 11:00 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.
• Halifax Transit Route #3 (Crosstown), which runs from Marketplace and Bancroft to Lacewood Terminal, on May 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1.
• Halifax Transit Route #3 (Crosstown), which runs from Lacewood Terminal to Marketplace and Bancroft, on May 18 between 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1.
• Halifax Transit Route #3 (Crosstown), which runs from Marketplace and Bancroft to Lacewood Terminal, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 2.
• Halifax Transit Route #3 (Crosstown), which runs from Lacewood Terminal to Marketplace and Bancroft, on May 19 between 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 2.
• Halifax Transit Route #3 (Crosstown), which runs from Marketplace and Bancroft to Lacewood Terminal, on May 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 3.
• Halifax Transit Route #3 (Crosstown), which runs from Lacewood Terminal to Marketplace and Bancroft, on May 20 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 3.
• Halifax Transit Route #28 (Bayers Lake), which runs from Mumford Terminal to Lacewood Terminal, on May 21 between 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 4.
• Halifax Transit Route #28 (Bayers Lake), which runs from Lacewood Terminal to Mumford Terminal, on May 21 between 10:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 4.
• Transit Cape Breton Route #1 which runs from Sydney to Glace Bay, on May 17 between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.
• Transit Cape Breton Route #1 which runs from Sydney to Glace Bay, on May 17 between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.
• Transit Cape Breton Route #1 which runs from Glace Bay to Sydney, on May 17 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.
• Transit Cape Breton Route #1 which runs from Glace Bay to Sydney, on May 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.
• Transit Cape Breton Route #1 which runs from Sydney to Glace Bay, on May 18 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1.
• Transit Cape Breton Route #1 which runs from Glace Bay to Sydney, on May 18 between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1.
I’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.
The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.
The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.
Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.
Thank you!
Comments
Michael Martin says
As we see the unfortunate increase in hospitalizations, could it be asked if it there are any additional treatments, besides supplemental oxygen and steroids being considered?
David Ryan says
Great job as always, Tim. Thank you.