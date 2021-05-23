2 more deaths and 74 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Sunday, May 23

If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result, as are the other members of your household.

• Dollarama (800 Grand Lake Road, Sydney) on:

o May 17 between 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

o May 18 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1.

• No Frills (332 Welton Street, Sydney) on May 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1.

• Giant Tiger (379 Welton Street, Sydney) on May 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1.

• Walmart (80 Sydney Port Access Road, Sydney) on:

o May 17 between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

o May 18 between 6:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

o May 20 between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 3.

• Home Depot (50 Sydney Port Access Road, Sydney) on May 20 between 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 3.

• Sobeys Prince Street (250 Prince Street, Sydney) on:

o May 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

o May 20 between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 3.

• Kent Building Supplies (130 South Albion Street, Amherst) on:

o May 15 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.

o May 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

o May 18 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

o May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 2.

• Walmart Supercentre (46 Robert Angus Drive, Amherst) on:

o May 13 between 9:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.

o May 15 between 11:45 a.m. and 8:45 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 29.

• Mezza Lebanese Kitchen (278 Lacewood Drive, Halifax) on:

o May 18 between 10:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

o May 19 between 10:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

o May 20 between 10:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 3.

• Atlantic Superstore (3601 Joseph Howe Drive, Halifax) on:

o May 18 between 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

o May 21 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 4.

• Walmart Mumford Road (6990 Mumford Road, Halifax) on May 19 between 6:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 2.

• Sobeys Clayton Park (287 Lacewood Drive, Halifax) on May 20 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 3.

• Atlantic Superstore (650 Portland Street, Dartmouth) on May 17 between 9:15 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.

• Atlantic Superstore (5178 St. Margaret’s Bay Road, Upper Tantallon) on May 15 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 29.

• C-Shop Atlantic Superstore (5178 St Margaret’s Bay Rd, Upper Tantallon) on:

o May 16 between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

o May 17 between 1:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.

• Staples New Minas (9081 Commercial Street, New Minas) on May 17 between 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, any passengers who were on the following transit routes for at least 15 minutes on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

• Halifax Transit Route #3 (Crosstown), which runs from Marketplace and Bancroft to Lacewood Terminal, on May 17 between 5:00 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.

• Halifax Transit Route #2 (Fairview), which runs from Lacewood Terminal to Water Street Terminal, on May 17 between 11:00 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.

• Halifax Transit Route #3 (Crosstown), which runs from Marketplace and Bancroft to Lacewood Terminal, on May 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1.

• Halifax Transit Route #3 (Crosstown), which runs from Lacewood Terminal to Marketplace and Bancroft, on May 18 between 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1.

• Halifax Transit Route #3 (Crosstown), which runs from Marketplace and Bancroft to Lacewood Terminal, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 2.

• Halifax Transit Route #3 (Crosstown), which runs from Lacewood Terminal to Marketplace and Bancroft, on May 19 between 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 2.

• Halifax Transit Route #3 (Crosstown), which runs from Marketplace and Bancroft to Lacewood Terminal, on May 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 3.

• Halifax Transit Route #3 (Crosstown), which runs from Lacewood Terminal to Marketplace and Bancroft, on May 20 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 3.

• Halifax Transit Route #28 (Bayers Lake), which runs from Mumford Terminal to Lacewood Terminal, on May 21 between 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 4.

• Halifax Transit Route #28 (Bayers Lake), which runs from Lacewood Terminal to Mumford Terminal, on May 21 between 10:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 4.

• Transit Cape Breton Route #1 which runs from Sydney to Glace Bay, on May 17 between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.

• Transit Cape Breton Route #1 which runs from Sydney to Glace Bay, on May 17 between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.

• Transit Cape Breton Route #1 which runs from Glace Bay to Sydney, on May 17 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.

• Transit Cape Breton Route #1 which runs from Glace Bay to Sydney, on May 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31.

• Transit Cape Breton Route #1 which runs from Sydney to Glace Bay, on May 18 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1.

• Transit Cape Breton Route #1 which runs from Glace Bay to Sydney, on May 18 between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1.