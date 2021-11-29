2 more COVID deaths, 59 new cases over 3 days announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, November 29

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview of today’s cases

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories

Two more people in Nova Scotia have died from COVID-19.

The deceased are a man in his 60s who was a resident of the East Cumberland Lodge nursing home in Pugwash, and a man in is 70s in Western Zone. They are the 109th and 110th Nova Scotians to die from the disease.

At East Cumberland Lodge, a total of 32 residents and 11 staff members have tested positive, and four of the infected residents have died. The man who died at the nursing home won’t show up as a death on the provincial COVID dashboard until tomorrow (meaning he died today).

Additionally, the province announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 38 Northern

• 21 Central

• 0 Eastern

• 0 Western

The Department of Health notes that “There is a new cluster of cases in a localized community in Northern Zone and there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia.”

There are now 171 known active cases in the province. Fourteen people are in hospital with the disease, four of whom are in ICU. Fiftey-eight people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

Over the past three days, 3,552 doses of vaccine were administered — 486 first doses, 956 second doses, and 2,110 third doses.

By end of day yesterday, 84.6% of the entire population (including young children) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 81.3% have received at least two doses.

Vaccination appointments are now open for anyone 5 years old or older; you can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

By age cohort, today’s new cases break down as:

• 25 are aged 0-11

• 7 are aged 12-19

• 13 are aged 20-39

• 12 are aged 40-59

• 1 is aged 60-79

• 0 are aged 80+

There’s a case missing from that breakdown; I don’t know why.

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 38 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 9 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 29 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 1 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 5 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 83

Eastern Zone

• 0 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 3 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 3

Northern Zone

• 29 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 22 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 27 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 78

Western Zone

• 3 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 4 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 7

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,589 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Monday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued several potential COVID exposure advisories over the weekend, and nine new school exposures.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here. I’ll be adding schools to the map tonight.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

