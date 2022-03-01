2 COVID deaths, 336 COVID-related hospitalizations, 217 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on March 1

Jump to sections in this article:
Overview
Vaccination
Testing
Nova Scotia is reporting two new COVID deaths today (Tuesday, March 1). The deceased are:
• a woman in her 70s who lived in the Central Zone
• a woman in her 90s who lived in the Central Zone
Additionally, the province is reporting a total of 336 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:
• 48 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 11 of whom are in ICU. Those 45 range in age from 2 to 92 years old, and their median age is 62;
• 125 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care;
• 163 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks
The vaccination status of the 48 is:
• 14 (29.2%) have had 3 doses
• 20 (41.7%) have had 2 doses but not 3
• 1 (2.1%) has 1 dose only
• 13 (27.1%) are unvaccinated
Note that less than 9% of the population is unvaccinated
The province is also reporting 217 lab-confirmed new cases.
By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases are:
• 97 Central
• 33 Eastern
• 34 Northern
• 53 Western
The Dept. of Health estimates there are 2,031 active cases in the province.
Vaccination
Yesterday, 1,174 doses of vaccine were administered:
• 55 first doses
• 345 second doses
• 774 third doses
In total, 2,213,398 doses have been administered:
• 882,768 first doses
• 830,155 second doses
• 500,475 third doses
By end of day yesterday, 92.1% of the entire population have received at least 1 dose of vaccine:
• 5.4% with 1 dose only
• 35.0% with 2 doses but not 3
• 51.7% with 3 doses
• 7.9% unvaccinated
Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.
Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.
People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.
Testing
Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,463 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 14.7%.
Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:
Wednesday
Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm
Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm
Sherbrooke Lions Club, 11am-3pm
You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.
