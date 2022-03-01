2 COVID deaths, 336 COVID-related hospitalizations, 217 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on March 1

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Testing

Nova Scotia is reporting two new COVID deaths today (Tuesday, March 1). The deceased are:

• a woman in her 70s who lived in the Central Zone

• a woman in her 90s who lived in the Central Zone

Additionally, the province is reporting a total of 336 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:

• 48 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 11 of whom are in ICU. Those 45 range in age from 2 to 92 years old, and their median age is 62;

• 125 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care;

• 163 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The vaccination status of the 48 is:

• 14 (29.2%) have had 3 doses

• 20 (41.7%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 1 (2.1%) has 1 dose only

• 13 (27.1%) are unvaccinated

Note that less than 9% of the population is unvaccinated

The province is also reporting 217 lab-confirmed new cases.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases are:

• 97 Central

• 33 Eastern

• 34 Northern

• 53 Western

The Dept. of Health estimates there are 2,031 active cases in the province.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 1,174 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 55 first doses

• 345 second doses

• 774 third doses

In total, 2,213,398 doses have been administered:

• 882,768 first doses

• 830,155 second doses

• 500,475 third doses

By end of day yesterday, 92.1% of the entire population have received at least 1 dose of vaccine:

• 5.4% with 1 dose only

• 35.0% with 2 doses but not 3

• 51.7% with 3 doses

• 7.9% unvaccinated

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,463 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 14.7%.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Wednesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Sherbrooke Lions Club, 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

