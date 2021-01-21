The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Nova Scotia today (Thursday, Jan. 21).

Both cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Northern Zone — one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada; the second is connected to École acadienne de Truro, a pre-primary to grade 12 school in Truro. The school case came in after the reporting deadline and so won’t appear on the province’s COVID dashboard until tomorrow.

There are 22 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 8 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Bedford / Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 5 in the Colchester / East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 3 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 active case in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,589 tests yesterday.

As of yesterday, 9,827 doses of vaccine have been administered. Of those, 2,696 people have received their second dose.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the possible exposure map:

