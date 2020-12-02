17 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Wednesday). Sixteen of those cases are in Nova Scotia Heath Authority’s Central Zone, one of which is the case connected to St. Margaret’s Bay Elementary school, which was announced last night. The other case is in the Northern Zone, and is related to travel.

There are now 127 known active cases in the province. No one is currently in hospital with the disease.

There were 3,295 tests conducted at the NSHA’s labs yesterday, so today’s 17 cases reflect a positivity rate of about 0.5%.

Another 247 tests were conducted at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax and 453 tests at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Wolfville. One person in Wolfville tested positive and is directed to get a PCR test at the NSHA lab; that person is not included in the 17 cases above.

Here are the new daily cases and 7-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave; note the slight dip today:

I’ve updated the possible exposure map to remove a handful of locations for which the advisories have expired. I think it likely that some new sites will be added this evening (at which time I’ll update it again):

