17 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, June 8

Nova Scotia has announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 today (Tuesday, June 8).

Of today’s new cases, nine are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — five are close contacts of previously reported cases, and four are under investigation. One of the Central Zone cases is connected to Halifax West High School (this is one of the four under investigation).

Seven of today’s new cases are in the Eastern Zone, and all are close contacts.

One of today’s cases is in the Western Zone and is a close contact.

There are now 171 known active cases in the province; 17 people are in hospital with the disease, seven of whom are in ICU; 28 more people are considered recovered today.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 16.9) since March 28, the last day Nova Scotia had zero new daily cases:

Here is the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Vaccination

Yesterday, just 4,807 doses of vaccine were administered. As of end of day yesterday, 642,718 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 44,876 second doses; 61.5% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine, not much of an improvement from yesterday’s 61.1%

Every Tuesday, the province releases data showing the percentage of each age cohort that has received at least one dose of vaccine. Here’s today’s chart:

Some of the percentages are slightly higher than reality, as the province uses current vaccination numbers compared to the population shown in the 2019 census (the population has grown since then).

The vertical yellow line at the 85% mark represents the percentage of people eligible to receive vaccine (that is, everyone 12 years old and older) in order to reach a total population (including children 11 and younger) coverage of 75%.

By most accounts, the younger age cohorts are getting vaccinated at high rates, but they only recently had access to making appointments for vaccination.

This morning, the province announced the next round of second doses for people who received the first dose of AstraZeneca:

Nova Scotians who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the province on or before April 21 will be able to reschedule their second dose appointment before June 30. Rescheduling notices will be sent this week by email to the account provided at the time of booking. Anyone who did not provide an email must call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to reschedule or request an email address be added. When rescheduling the second dose, people will select a new date and time at any clinic across the province that has an available appointment. People who received a first dose of AstraZeneca can schedule a second dose of either the AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, but Nova Scotia is recommending Pfizer or Moderna. A recent study shows that a second dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) after a first dose of AstraZeneca results in a better immune response than two doses of AstraZeneca. The province’s recommendation is based on this emerging evidence and the risk of rare but serious blood clotting events associated with AstraZeneca.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 68 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 30 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 8 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 7 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 113

Eastern Zone

• 38 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 41

Northern Zone

• 6 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 4 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 2 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 12

Western Zone

• 3 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 2 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 5

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,536 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the various pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Centennial Arena, noon-7pm

Cineplex Cinemas, Bridgewater, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Wednesday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Centennial Arena, noon-7pm

Cineplex Cinemas, Bridgewater, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Thursday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Cineplex Cinemas, Bridgewater, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Friday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Cineplex Cinemas, Bridgewater, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

Potential COVID exposure advisories were issued last night:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following location on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you. For the following location, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result, as are the other members of your household. · Atlantic Superstore (210 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on June 4 between 1:00 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 18. · Marshalls (209 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on June 4 between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 18. · Dollarama (209 Chain Lake Drive, Bayers Lake Centre, Halifax) on June 4 between 3:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 18. · Walmart (6990 Mumford Rd, Halifax) on June 6 between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 20. · Kara’s Urban Day Spa – Cole Harbour (940 Cole Harbour Road Dartmouth) on:

o June 2 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

o June 3 between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

o June 4 between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 18. · Marshalls (75 Countryview Drive, Dartmouth) on June 5 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 19. Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, any passengers who were on the following transit routes for at least 15 minutes on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating, however, you are asked to get retested 6-8 days and 12-14 days after this exposure. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next. · Halifax Transit Route #9A (Greystone) which runs from Mumford Terminal to Barrington & Duke (northbound) on:

o June 4 between 7:15 a.m. and 7:35 a.m.

o June 7 between 7:15 a.m. and 7:35 a.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 21. · Halifax Transit Route #159 (Portland Hills MetroLink) which runs from Barrington & Duke (southbound) to Portland Hills Terminal on:

o June 4 between 7:40 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

o June 7 between 7:40 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 21. · Halifax Transit Route #159 (Portland Hills MetroLink) which runs from Portland Hills Terminal to Barrington & Duke (southbound) on June 4 between 5:20 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 18. · Halifax Transit Route #9A (Greystone) which runs from Barrington & Duke (southbound) to Mumford Terminal on June 4 between 5:45 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 18. · Halifax Transit Route #9A (Greystone) which runs from Quinpool & Robie to Mumford Terminal on June 6 between 3:50 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 20. · Halifax Transit Route #9B (Spring Garden Road) which runs from Mumford Terminal to Bell & Robie on June 6 between 5:35 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 20.

I’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

