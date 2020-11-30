16 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Monday

Nova Scotia has announced 16 new cases of COVID-19; 15 are in the Central Zone and the other is the school-based case announced last night (the second at the Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning). There are now 138 known active cases in the province.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority conducted 3,054 tests at its labs yesterday (so a positivity rate of about 0.5%). Another 628 tests were conducted at the pop-up rapid testing site, and six people were identified as positive (they are not included in the 16 announced above; they are directed to get a standard test for followup).

Here’s the graph of new daily cases and the seven-day rolling average for the duration of the second wave*:

And here’s the graph of active cases for the entire pandemic:

Public Health has issued two more advisories of potential COVID-19 exposures:

Anyone who worked or visited the following locations on the specified date and time is asked to immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms. People who book testing because they were at a site of potential exposure to COVID-19 are required to self-isolate before their test and while waiting for test results. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. Highwayman (1673 Barrington St., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

Bluenose II Restaurant (1824 Hollis St., Halifax) on Nov. 23, Nov. 24, and Nov. 25 between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 9.

I’ve updated the possible exposure map to reflect the two additional sites/locations, but also to remove advisories that have expired:

Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang have scheduled a COVID briefing for tomorrow (Tuesday) at 3pm.

* Public Health has made a small correction in the data, as only eight new cases were discovered on Friday, and not the nine that were reported. The graphs have been updated to reflect that correction.

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!