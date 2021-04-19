15 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia today, including 2 school-based cases

Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Monday, April 19).

Eight of the cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, as follows:

• four are close contacts of previously announced cases, one of which is connected to South Woodside Elementary School;

• three are under investigation, one of which is connected to St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay school;

• one is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada

Six cases are in the Eastern Zone — five are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and one is a close contact of a previously announced case.

One case is in the Western Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Of the new cases, two are children under 19 (one girl, one boy); five are people aged 20-39 (two women, three men); five are aged 40-59 (two women, three men); and three are aged 60-79 (one woman, two men).

There are now 63 known active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 15 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 10 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 7 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 is in the West Hants Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 18 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 is in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 5 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 3 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

One case is not assigned to a Community Health Network, but it is in the Central Zone.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,950 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing for asymptomatic people over 16 (results usually within 20 minutes) has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday: Sackville Sports Stadium, 10:30am-5:30pm

Wednesday: Sackville Sports Stadium, noon-7:30pm

Public Health Mobile Units are available for drop-in and pre-booked appointments (symptomatic people must pre-book) for PCR tests for people of all ages (results within three days) at the following sites:

Monday: Mulgrave Fire Hall, noon-5pm

Tuesday: Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, 10am-5pm

Wednesday: St. Peter’s Lions Club, 11am-4pm

But you can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

As of end of day yesterday, 207,563 doses of vaccine have been administered. That reflects a noticeable slowdown in daily dose administration — each one of last Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, over 12,000 doses were administered, but over the weekend there was a total of just about 7,000 doses split between the two days.

This morning, the province announced that people who are 60 or over can book an appointment for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine; people aged 55-64 can book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. You can book an appointment here.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 6.7) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Last night, Public Health issued the following potential COVID exposure advisories:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. *CORRECTED DATE* Walmart Bayers Lake (220 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax) on April 12 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 26.

*CORRECTED TIME ON APRIL 15* Sackville Public Library (636 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackville) on April 14 between 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and April 15 between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 29.

Superstore Upper Tantallon (5178 St Margaret’s Bay Rd, Upper Tantallon) on April 15 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 29.

GoodLife Fitness Sackville Downsview Plaza (720 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackville) on April 15 and 16 between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

NSLC Joseph Howe (3601 Joseph Howe Dr, Halifax) on April 15 and 16 between 3:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

Booster Juice Lower Sackville (720 Sackville Dr Unit #105, Lower Sackville) on April 16 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

Superstore Lower Sackville (745 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackville) on April 16 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30. Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. *CORRECTED DATE* Air Canada flight 624 travelling on April 13 from Toronto (9:30 p.m.) to Halifax (12:05 a.m. April 14). Passengers in rows 20-26 seats A, C and D are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 28.

Air Canada flight 624 travelling on April 15 from Toronto (9:15 p.m.) arriving in Halifax on April 16 (12:15 a.m.) Passengers in rows 1-3 seats A, C, D and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 29.

West Jet flight 232 travelling on April 16 from Calgary (9:30 a.m.) to Halifax (5:18 p.m.). All passengers are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 29.

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

