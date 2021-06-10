15 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, June 10

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Nova Scotia has announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday, June 10).

Of today’s new cases, 12 are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — seven are close contacts of previously reported cases, three are related to travel, and two are under investigation.

Three of today’s new cases are in the Eastern Zone — two are close contacts and one is travel related.

There are now 147 known active cases in the province; 10 people are in hospital with the disease, six of whom are in ICU; 31 more people are considered recovered today.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 14.9) since March 28, the last day Nova Scotia had zero new daily cases:

Here is the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Vaccination

Yesterday, 16,236 doses of vaccine were administered. As of end of day yesterday, 663,840 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 46,630 second doses; 63.5% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 61 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 23 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 6 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 1 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 93

Eastern Zone

• 39 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 41

Northern Zone

• 4 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 4 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 1 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 9

Western Zone

• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 2 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 4

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,171 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the various pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Thursday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Centennial Arena, noon-7pm

Cineplex Cinemas, Bridgewater, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Friday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Centennial Arena, noon-7pm

Cineplex Cinemas, Bridgewater, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

The following potential COVID exposure advisories were issued last night:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you. For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result, as are the other members of your household. · Costco Bayers Lake (230 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on June 4 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 18. · Dollarama (209 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on June 6 between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 20. · Boathouse – Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Road, Halifax) on June 6 between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 20. · Atlantic Superstore (3601 Joseph Howe Drive, Halifax) on June 8 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 22. · World Wide Furniture (60 Highfield Park Drive, Dartmouth) on June 5 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 19. · Gallery One (60 Highfield Park Drive, Dartmouth) on June 5 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 19. · Canadian Tire Dartmouth Crossing (30 Lamont Terrace, Dartmouth) on June 5 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 19. · Soundafex (484 Grand Lake Road, Sydney) on June 4 between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 18. · Walmart (80 Sydney Port Access Road, Sydney) on June 4 between 4:00 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 18. · Boston Pizza (329 Prince Street, Sydney) on June 4 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 18. · Portside Beer Garden – Sydney Waterfront (144 Esplanade, Sydney) on June 6 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 20. · Governor’s Pub & Eatery (233 Esplanade, Sydney) on June 6 between 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 20. · MacDonald Nissan (1130 Kings Road, Sydney) on June 7 between 9:15 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 21. Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, any passengers who were on the following transit routes for at least 15 minutes on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating, however, you are asked to get retested 6-8 and 12-14 days after this exposure. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next. · Halifax Transit Route #028 (Bayers Lake), which runs from Lacewood Terminal to Mumford Terminal, on June 6 between 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 20. · Halifax Transit Route #002 (Fairview), which runs from Water Street Terminal to Lacewood Terminal, on June 8 between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 22. · Halifax Transit Route #001 (Spring Garden), which runs from Mumford Terminal to Bridge Terminal, on June 8 between 3:00 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 22.

I’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

