15 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Friday, June 4

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Nova Scotia has announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday, June 3).

Of today’s new cases, nine are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — six are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are related to travel, and one is under investigation.

Six of today’s new cases are in the Eastern Zone — four are close contacts, and two are related to travel.

There are now 251 known active cases in the province; 21 people are in hospital with the disease, eight of whom are in ICU; 37 more people are considered recovered today.

Click here to see Nova Scotia’s reopening plan.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 19.9) since March 28, the last day Nova Scotia had zero new daily cases:

Here is the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Vaccination

Yesterday, 13,173 doses of vaccine were administered. As of end of day yesterday, 621,661 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 44,188 second doses; 59.4% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here’s the graph showing the number of people with at least one dose of vaccine (as reported weekly, on Fridays) and the targets for each phase of the reopening (the 60% target for Phase 2 will be reached today):

Today, the province for the first time released data on the vaccination status of those who have tested positive, have been hospitalized, and have died from the disease. This data will be updated every Friday:

There have been 3,902 cases from March 15 to June 1, 2021. Of those:

— 24 (0.6%) were fully vaccinated

— 187 (4.8%) were partially vaccinated

— 3,691 (94.6%) were unvaccinated 242 people were hospitalized, of those:

— 2 (0.8%) were fully vaccinated

— 26 (10.7%) were partially vaccinated

— 214 (88.4%) were unvaccinated 19 people died, of those:

— 1 (5.3%) was fully vaccinated

— 2 (10.5%) were partially vaccinated

— 16 (84.2%) were unvaccinated

In that data, “fully vaccinated” means those who had received their second shot two weeks or more before testing positive. “Partially vaccinated” means those who had received their first shot two weeks or more before testing positive.

At today’s briefing, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang would not speculate as to the reason why people were not vaccinated, but he pointed out that the data date back to March 15, before vaccines were widely available.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 92 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 39 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 17 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 4 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 1 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 9 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 162

Eastern Zone

• 61 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 63

Northern Zone

• 9 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 5 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 7 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

• 1 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 22

Western Zone

• 3 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 2 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 5

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 5,294 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the various pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Friday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Centennial Arena, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Saturday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Centennial Arena, noon-7pm

Sackville Sports Stadium, 11am-6m Sunday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Centennial Arena, noon-7pm

Sackville Sports Stadium, 11am-6m

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations listed below in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Central Zone

Bayers Lake (41 Washmill Lake Drive)

Burnside/Dartmouth Crossing (77 Finnian Row)

Canada Games Centre

Dartmouth General Hospital Drive-Thru (No Taxis)

Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital

Mayflower Curling Club

The Old School (Musquodoboit)

Saint Mary’s University (Homburg Centre)

Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital (Musquodoboit Harbour)

Zatzman Sportsplex

Northern Zone

Lloyd E. Matheson Centre (Elmsdale)

Colchester Legion Stadium (14 Lorne Street, Truro)

Truro (625 Abenaki Road, with drive-thru at 600 Abenaki Road)

Truro Farmers Market Drive-Thru testing

Amherst (34 Prince Arthur Street) — moving to Amherst Stadium on Monday

Pictou County Assessment Center (678 East River Rd, New Glasgow)

Eastern Zone

Antigonish Market Square

Buchanan Memorial Community Health Centre (Neils Harbour)

Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso)

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall (Sydney)

Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

Membertou Entertainment Centre

Northside General Hospital (North Sydney)

Sacred Heart Community Health Centre (Cheticamp)

Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston)

Victoria County Memorial Hosptial (Baddeck)

Western Zone

Acadia Festival Theatre

Acadia University Club

Berwick Firehall

Digby Station (7 Birch Street)

Liverpool PAC (157 School Street)

Roseway Hospital (Shelburne)

South Shore Assessment Centre (215 Dominion Road, Bridgewater)

Yarmouth Mariners Centre

Yarmouth Visitor Information Centre (228 Main Street)

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

Potential COVID exposure advisories were issued last night:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following location on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you. For the following location, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result, as are the other members of your household. Walmart (220 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on June 1between 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including June 15. Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test,regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. All other passengers on these flights should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Air Canada 612 travelling on June 1 from Toronto (5:10 p.m.) to Halifax (8:00 p.m.). Passengers in rows 30 – 36, seats C, D, E and F. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 15.

travelling on June 1 from Toronto (5:10 p.m.) to Halifax (8:00 p.m.). Passengers in rows 30 – 36, seats C, D, E and F. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 15. Air Canada 604 travelling on June 2 from Toronto (8:15 a.m.) to Halifax (11:15 a.m.). Passengers in rows 29 – 35, seats A, C and D. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 16.

The Queen Street Sobeys has multiple advisories, from other dates. I’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

