14 new cases of COVID-19 are announced today in Nova Scotia

The province announced that 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia were detected yesterday. Twelve of those cases are in Central Zone, one is in the Northern Zone, and one is in the Western Zone. There are now 114 known active cases in the province, and no one is currently in hospital with the disease.

A record (by far) 2,253 tests were conducted in the lab yesterday. That’s a positivity rate of about 0.6%. Another 856 rapid tests were conducted at the pop-up centre yesterday, and five people tested positive; those people will get another test at the lab (the five positive test results at the pop-up centre are not included in the daily total of 14).

Here’s the new daily average and the seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave:

And here is the active case load since the start of the pandemic:

We update the map of potential COVID exposures as new advisories are issued, here’s the latest. Click on the icon to see details; some of the locations have multiple times, so make sure to read the entire description:

