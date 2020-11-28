14 new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia; there are now 125 known active cases

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

There are 14 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia today (Saturday, Nov. 28) — 12 in Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Central Zone and one each in the Western and Northern Zones. There are 125 known active cases in the province. No one is now in the hospital with the disease.

A record 3,644 tests were conducted at the NSHA lab yesterday, and so there was a positivity rate of about 0.4%. Another 670 tests were conducted at the pop-up rapid testing site yesterday at Alderney Library (I was one of them), and three people came up with positive results; those three positive cases are not part of the 14 reported above; they will be sent to the NSHA lab for PCR testing.

Here is the new daily case numbers and 7-day rolling average:

And here is the active caseload since the start of the pandemic:

Public Health hasn’t yet sent out new advisories of potential COVID exposures today, but when it does, I will update the potential advisories map:

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!