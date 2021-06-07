14 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, June 7; Strang recommends people who got first dose of AstraZeneca get a second dose of mRNA vaccine

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Nova Scotia has announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 today (Monday, June 7).

Of today’s new cases, 11 are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — nine are close contacts of previously reported cases, and two are under investigation.

Two of today’s new cases are in the Eastern Zone, and both are close contacts.

One of today’s cases is in the Western Zone and is related to travel.

There are now 182 known active cases in the province; 22 people are in hospital with the disease, seven of whom are in ICU; 36 more people are considered recovered today.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 16.1) since March 28, the last day Nova Scotia had zero new daily cases:

Here is the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Vaccination

In Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, a total of 16,250 doses of vaccine were administered. As of end of day yesterday, 637,911 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 44,567 second doses; 61.1% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

At today’s briefing, Chief Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said that he is now recommending that people who got a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer of Moderna). Those people can, however, still choose to get a second dose of AstraZeneca if they prefer. This is the first time Strang has made a specific recommendation in terms of type of vaccine one should receive.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 74 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 34 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 8 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 7 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 123

Eastern Zone

• 39 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 42

Northern Zone

• 5 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 4 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 3 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 12

Western Zone

• 3 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 2 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 5

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,0574 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the various pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Monday

Mobile unit will be at the top of Citadel Hill, 4pm to 8pm

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Centennial Arena, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Tuesday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Centennial Arena, noon-7pm

Cineplex Cinemas, Bridgewater, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Wednesday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Centennial Arena, noon-7pm

Cineplex Cinemas, Bridgewater, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Thursday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Cineplex Cinemas, Bridgewater, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Friday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Cineplex Cinemas, Bridgewater, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

Potential COVID exposure advisories were issued last night:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you. For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you await your test result, as are other members of your household. • Sobeys (144 Reserve St., Glace Bay) on June 3 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to and including June 17. • Sobeys (1120 Queen St., Halifax) on June 4 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to and including June 18. Regardless of whether you have COVID-19 symptoms, any passengers who were on the following transit routes for at least 15 minutes on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating, however, you are asked to get retested 6-8 days and 12-14 days after this exposure. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next. • Halifax Transit Route #8 (Sackville) which runs from Sackville Terminal to Bayers Road Centre on:

o June 1 between 1:15 p.m. and 2 p.m.

o June 4 between 12:35 p.m. and 1:20 p.m.

It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including June 18. • Halifax Transit Route #8 (Sackville) which runs from Bayers Road Centre to Sackville Terminal on:

o June 1 between 5:40 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.

o June 4 between 6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.

It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including June 18. • Halifax Transit Route #84 (Glendale) which runs from Sackville Terminal to Barrington & Duke (southbound) on June 2 between 5:10 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus on the above date may develop symptoms up to and including June 16. • Halifax Transit Route #84 (Glendale) which runs from Barrington & Duke (southbound) to Sackville Terminal on June 3 between 7:40 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus on the above date may develop symptoms up to and including June 17. • Halifax Transit Route #84 (Glendale) which runs from Sackville Terminal to Marketplace & Bancroft on June 3 between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus on the above date may develop symptoms up to and including June 17. • Halifax Transit Route #87 (Sackville-Dartmouth) which runs from Highfield Terminal to Sackville Terminal on June 3 between 3:45 p.m. and 4:35p.m. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus on the above date may develop symptoms up to and including June 17.

I’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

