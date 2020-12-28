13 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Nova Scotia over the holiday weekend; there are now 33 active cases in the province

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

The Nova Scotia government is announcing 13 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered over the four-day gap in reporting through the holiday weekend.

On Dec. 25 and 26 (collectively), nine new cases were reported — six in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, two in the Northern Zone, and one in the Eastern Zone.

On Dec. 27, three new cases were reported, all in the Central Zone.

On Dec. 28 (today), one new case is reported; it too is in the Central Zone.

All 13 cases are either close contacts with previously announced cases or related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,156 tests on Dec. 24, 1,690 tests on Dec. 25 and 26 (collectively), and 1,259 tests on Dec. 27 (yesterday).

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1)*:

And here is the active caseload for the second wave*:

Here is the possible exposure map:

* Because the province did not separate out daily new numbers for Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, and because it did not issue daily active case numbers for the entire four-day period, I have estimated those numbers. The total number of cases represented by the graphs, and the total number of current active cases, is accurate.

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!