13 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, June 9

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Nova Scotia has announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 today (Wednesday, June 9).

Of today’s new cases, seven are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — two are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are related to travel, and three are under investigation.

There is a new school-connected case at Citadel High that is not included in today’s numbers, as it wasn’t identified until after the cut-off time for reporting today. The person is not at the school today; Citadel will be closed to students at end of day today and won’t reopen until Monday.

Six of today’s new cases are in the Eastern Zone — three are close contacts, two are travel related, and one is under investigation.

There are now 164 known active cases in the province; 15 people are in hospital with the disease, seven of whom are in ICU; 20 more people are considered recovered today.

Click here to see Nova Scotia’s reopening plan.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 16.3) since March 28, the last day Nova Scotia had zero new daily cases:

Here is the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Vaccination

Yesterday, just 4,886 doses of vaccine were administered. As of end of day yesterday, 647,604 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 45,372 second doses; 62% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine, not much of an improvement from yesterday’s 61.5%

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 69 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 27 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 6 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 4 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 106

Eastern Zone

• 41 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 44

Northern Zone

• 5 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 4 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 1 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 10

Western Zone

• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 2 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 4

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,171 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the various pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Wednesday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Centennial Arena, noon-7pm

Cineplex Cinemas, Bridgewater, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Thursday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Cineplex Cinemas, Bridgewater, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Friday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Cineplex Cinemas, Bridgewater, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

No potential COVID exposure advisories were issued last night.

I’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!