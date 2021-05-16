126 new case of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Sunday, May 16

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Nova Scotia announced 126 new cases of COVID-19 today (Sunday, May 16).

Of today’s cases, 106 are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, nine are in the Eastern Zone, two are in the Northern Zone, and nine are in the Western Zone.

One of today’s new cases is a 10th patient at the non-COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary who has tested positive (and subsequently moved to a COVID unit).

There are now 1,531 known active cases in the province; 92 people are now in hospital with the disease, and 21 of those are in ICU; 103 more people are considered recovered today.

Because the numbers are so large, Public Health is no longer able to provide the cause of cases (i.e., travel related, close contacts, etc.) by the time the release comes out.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 118) for the current outbreak, dating from March 28, the last day Nova Scotia had zero new daily cases:

Here’s the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload for the current outbreak:

And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020, showing the primary associations of each of the major outbreaks:

Vaccination

Vaccination data are not provided on weekends.

All people who are 35 years old and over can book a vaccination appointment here.

Demographics

Here is how today’s 86 new cases break down by age cohort:

• 27 aged 19 or younger (18 girls or women, 9 boys or men)

• 53 aged 20-39 (22 women, 31 men)

• 32 aged 40-59 (19 women, 13 men)

• 13 aged 60-79 (7 women, 6 men)

• 1 aged 80 or over (a man)

This graph shows the daily number of new cases by age cohort since April 17:

This graph shows the percentage of daily positive cases by age cohort, since April 17:

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 468 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 415 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 157 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 37 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 9 in the West Hants Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 115 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 9 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 35 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 9 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 14 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 47 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 24 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 3 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Note: 187 cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network, but they are in the Central Zone.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 6,660 PCR tests yesterday. This figure does not include the antigen tests taken at the various pop-up testing sites, or the antigen tests collected at some of the PCR testing centres (see below).

You do not need a health card to get tested.

In response to increasing numbers of new cases of unknown origin in the Sydney and Bridgewater areas and in the Annapolis Valley, Public Health has increased testing at a number of sites, including the Acadia Festival Theatre in Wolfville; the Berwick Fire Hall; 210 Aberdeen Road, Bridgewater; the Membertou Entertainment Centre; Centre 200 in Sydney; and the Grand Lake Road primary assessment centre. Go here for details.

Also, in response to low-risk potential exposure advisories in the Parrsboro area, there will be testing at the South Cumberland Community Care Centre on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 9:30am-3:30pm, but by appointment only (appointment booking opens Monday).

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Sunday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Central Spryfield Elementary School, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm

Bridgewater Cineplex, noon-6pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 11am-4pm Monday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Central Spryfield Elementary School, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm

Credit Union Centre (Kingston), noon-7pm Tuesday

Central Spryfield Elementary School, noon-7pm

John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm

Credit Union Centre (Kingston), noon-7pm Wednesday

Central Spryfield Elementary School, noon-7pm

John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm

New Minas Fire Hall, noon-7pm Thursday

Central Spryfield Elementary School, noon-7pm

John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm

New Minas Fire Hall, noon-7pm Friday

Central Spryfield Elementary School, noon-7pm

John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here. No medical experience is necessary.

Public Health Mobile Units are available only for pre-booked appointments for PCR tests for people of all ages (results within three days). There are currently no mobile units scheduled.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations listed below in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Also, asymptomatic testing has been restored at at least some of the PCR testing centres listed below, but as I understand it, some of those locations may be giving asymptomatic people the antigen tests and not the PCR tests.

Central Zone

Bayers Lake (41 Washmill Lake Drive)

Burnside/Dartmouth Crossing (77 Finnian Row)

Canada Games Centre

Dartmouth General Hospital Drive-Thru (No Taxis)

Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital

Mayflower Curling Club

Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital

Saint Mary’s University (Homburg Centre)

Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital (Musquodoboit Harbour)

Zatzman Sportsplex

Northern Zone

Lloyd E. Matheson Centre (Elmsdale)

Colchester Legion Stadium (14 Lorne Street, Truro)

Truro (625 Abenaki Road, with drive-thru at 600 Abenaki Road)

Truro Farmers Market Drive-Thru testing

Amherst (34 Prince Arthur Street) — moving to Amherst Stadium on Monday

Pictou County Assessment Center (678 East River Rd, New Glasgow)

Eastern Zone

Antigonish Market Square

Buchanan Memorial Community Health Centre (Neils Harbour)

Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso)

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall (Sydney)

Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

Membertou Entertainment Centre

Northside General Hospital (North Sydney)

Sacred Heart Community Health Centre (Cheticamp)

Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston)

Victoria County Memorial Hosptial (Baddeck)

Western Zone

Acadia Festival Theatre

Acadia University Club

Berwick Firehall

Digby Station (7 Birch Street)

Liverpool PAC (157 School Street)

Roseway Hospital (Shelburne)

South Shore Assessment Centre (215 Dominion Road, Bridgewater)

Yarmouth Mariners Centre

Yarmouth Visitor Information Centre (228 Main Street)

Schools

The current status of schools:

All schools in the province are closed through May 31.

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

Potential COVID exposure advisories were issued last night for 12 sites and two flights:

If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. • Alexandra’s Pizza (228 Charlotte St, Sydney) on May 4 between 4:00 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. (May 5). It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19.

• Walmart Sydney River (65 Keltic Dr, Sydney) on May 5 between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19.

• Caribbean Bliss (3619 Novalea Dr, Halifax) on May 7 between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; May 8 between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

• Walmart Bayers Lake (220 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax) on May 9 between 8:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 23.

• Sobeys Tacoma Drive (60 Tacoma Drive, Dartmouth) on May 8 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

• NSLC (62 Tacoma Drive, Dartmouth) on May 8 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

• Costco Dartmouth Crossing (137 Countryview Dr, Dartmouth) on May 8 between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.; May 9 between 8:45 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.; May 10 between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 24.

• Tim Hortons (16 Kiltearn Row, Dartmouth) on May 10, 11 and 12 between 5:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 26.

• Canadian Tire (30 Lamont Terrace, Dartmouth) on May 10 between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.; May 11 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.; May 12 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 26.

• Walmart Dartmouth Crossing (90 Lamont Terrace, Dartmouth) on May 12 between 12:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 26.

• Atlantic Superstore (650 Portland Street, Dartmouth) on May 13 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 27.

• Fresh Cuts Market (1101 King St, Bridgewater) on May 11 and 12 between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. (both days). It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 26. Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. All other passengers on these flights should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. • Air Canada 7556 travelling on May 11 from Montreal (1:15 p.m.) to Halifax (3:45 p.m.). Passengers in rows 12-18, seats C, D and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 25. • Air Canada 604 travelling on May 13 from Toronto (8:15 a.m.) to Halifax (11:15 a.m.). Passengers in rows 20-26, seats C, D, E and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 27.

I’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

