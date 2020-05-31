12-year-old Damini Awoyiga makes masks, and writes poetry about the coronavirus

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

Twelve year-old Damini Awoyiga is encouraging girls to be creative and to find their voice during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A poet, singer, and award-winning author, Damini recently got a sewing machine. She says that sewing is an important skill for women whose bodies don’t always fit the mainstream model:

Some of the jeans that brands make aren’t the best fitted for a Black woman’s body. My dad and I have had to modify some of my clothes.

Damini is working on a dress for her next school talent show, and hopes to start a fashion line someday for Black women and other women that better represents the broad range of body types in society. While she was learning to sew, she decided to make masks using fabrics from Nigeria that reflect her heritage:

I chose African print fabrics because it’s unique. Other people may not be able to draw on my culture like I can. My culture means a lot to me because I’m able to say I’m Nigerian-Canadian and African, so it gives me a sense of pride.

Her parents sometimes help her to sew, but without “three or four extra hands” the masks take about 30 minutes to complete. According to Damini, the masks symbolize survival and community looking out of each other. As the province reopens, masks allow people to interact safely together in public. She hopes to use them to send a message of pride and resilience, and to share the values of her culture with others.

Damini says that creativity is an important way for young people, and especially girls, to assert and empower themselves.

In her poetry, Damini sends unapologetically feminist messages to girls. For the past two years, she has performed in front of hundreds of girls at the Girls Conference at Mount Saint Vincent University, sharing poems about body empowerment, overcoming sexism and racism, and not being afraid to speak up.

Now that children are dealing with COVID, she advocates for children to use creative ways to express themselves and to cope:

It took me a while to get used to the restrictions. At the start of lockdown, I kind of wished I had somewhere to go or to school, but now I’m kind of enjoying my time at home. At the start of COVID and right now too, I’ve been going to the end of my driveway and writing encouraging messaging for people that walk or drive by. I think kids can be creative by things like writing on your driveway to show we’re all in this together and that we care, or also by something like posting encouraging pictures of things they drew or painted.

Damini says kids should not be scared of trying new things. She encourages kids to have fun learning and creating, and to challenge themselves to share their work with others.

Damini’s mother Folake supports her in all her creative pursuits:

Something that we’re really happy about is that she’s taking things in her stride, to learn new skills and improve herself and to continue to learn and grow. We’re really proud of her and the person that she’s becoming, because she can do this at a hard time for all of us, and she’s able to turn it into a positive thing.

People interested in ordering a mask can reach Damini at [email protected]

Damini shared her poem “Coronavirus why” with the Examiner.

Coronavirus why Coronavirus I ask why

Why are you here ?

Why are you making people fear ?

Why did you come

at this time of year? 2020 was supposed to be

New beginnings

All of us living together

I don’t think any kid my age

Has ever experienced

Anything like this before

Things have happened before but

No

nothing like this Coronavirus

Or should I say

COVID -19

You came on a plain November day

To claim our human race

Not just in one place

You infected

Our mothers fathers sisters brothers sons and daughters

What if we had stayed home ?

Would all these people still have been infected ? Coffee shops saying

We only do drive thrus

Don’t let them in

They might infect you

All around the world

Cities are Ghost towns

No people on the streets

Malls empty with no sound

No children roaming around

They are all in their homes safe and sound Grocery store shelves bare

Cause all we did was prepare

Prepare

Prepare

prepare Prepare – get hand sanitizer

People rushed

People rushed to get to the stores

But at the end of the hustle

people saw

Unimaginable prices for hand sanitizer

Then it was no bottles left

Nothing to spare

So all we did was stare

Stare into the open spaces

Stare into the dying faces

places filled with faces covered with masks

Smells of sanitizer

Roaming the air like smoke

From wildfires Governments

And

Schools

Saying

Work from home..

Stay away from other people..

Stay..

In..

Your…

Homes… Scientist looking for solutions

But still, cases arise

But we can try to prevent other people from dying

or getting infected by self-isolating/staying home

Many people have died worldwide

But What more will you take

What more should we give

All we want is to live

For life to get back to normal

