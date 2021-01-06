12 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Jan. 6

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Wednesday, Jan. 6).

Two of the cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Western Zone — one case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and the other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

One case is in the Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. It is student at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

Nine cases are in the Central Zone — seven are close contacts of previously reported cases; one is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada; and the last is “under investigation,” meaning we’ll never hear about it again.

There are now 29 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,578 tests yesterday.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the possible exposure map:

