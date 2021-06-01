12 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, June 1

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.
Nova Scotia has announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 today (Tuesday, June 1).
Of today’s new cases, eight are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — six are close contacts of previously announced cases and two are under investigation. Three of today’s new cases are in the Eastern Zone — two are close contacts and one is under investigation. And one case is in the Northern Zone, a close contact.
There are now 369 known active cases in the province; 38 people are in hospital with the disease, 15 of whom are in ICU; 91 more people are considered recovered today.
Click here to see Nova Scotia’s reopening plan.
Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 27.4) since March 28, the last day Nova Scotia had zero new daily cases:
Here is the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:
Here is the active caseload since March 28:
And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:
Vaccination
Yesterday, 5,118 doses of vaccine were administered. As of end of day yesterday, 588,991 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 43,561 second doses; 56.2% of the entirepopulation has received at least one dose of vaccine.
People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.
People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.
Demographics
Because new case counts have been so reduced, I’m now tracking the cases by age cohorts weekly, on Wednesdays.
The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:
Central Zone
• 144 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network
• 60 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network
• 26 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network
• 6 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network
• 1 in the West Hants Community Health Network
• 16 not assigned to a Community Health Network
Total: 253
Eastern Zone
• 81 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network
• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network
• 2 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network
Total: 84
Northern Zone
• 10 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network
• 7 in the Pictou Community Health Network
• 6 in the Cumberland Community Health Network
Total: 23
Western Zone
• 5 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network
• 4 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network
• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network
Total: 9
Testing
Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,576 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the various pop-up testing sites.
You do not need a health card to get tested.
Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:
Tuesday
Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm
Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm
Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm
Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm
Burton Ettinger School, noon-7pm
Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm
Wednesday
Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm
Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm
Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm
Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm
Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm
Thursday
Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm
Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm
Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm
Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm
Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm
Friday
Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm
Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm
Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm
Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm
Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm
You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.
You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations listed below in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).
Central Zone
Bayers Lake (41 Washmill Lake Drive)
Burnside/Dartmouth Crossing (77 Finnian Row)
Canada Games Centre
Dartmouth General Hospital Drive-Thru (No Taxis)
Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital
Mayflower Curling Club
The Old School (Musquodoboit)
Saint Mary’s University (Homburg Centre)
Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital (Musquodoboit Harbour)
Zatzman Sportsplex
Northern Zone
Lloyd E. Matheson Centre (Elmsdale)
Colchester Legion Stadium (14 Lorne Street, Truro)
Truro (625 Abenaki Road, with drive-thru at 600 Abenaki Road)
Truro Farmers Market Drive-Thru testing
Amherst (34 Prince Arthur Street) — moving to Amherst Stadium on Monday
Pictou County Assessment Center (678 East River Rd, New Glasgow)
Eastern Zone
Antigonish Market Square
Buchanan Memorial Community Health Centre (Neils Harbour)
Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso)
Grand Lake Road Fire Hall (Sydney)
Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital
Membertou Entertainment Centre
Northside General Hospital (North Sydney)
Sacred Heart Community Health Centre (Cheticamp)
Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston)
Victoria County Memorial Hosptial (Baddeck)
Western Zone
Acadia Festival Theatre
Acadia University Club
Berwick Firehall
Digby Station (7 Birch Street)
Liverpool PAC (157 School Street)
Roseway Hospital (Shelburne)
South Shore Assessment Centre (215 Dominion Road, Bridgewater)
Yarmouth Mariners Centre
Yarmouth Visitor Information Centre (228 Main Street)
Potential exposure advisories
Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.
Potential COVID exposure advisories were issued last night:
For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result, as are the other members of your household.
- Superstore (210 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on May 25 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including June 8.
- Foodland (2295 Highway 2, Milford) on May 26 between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including June 9.
- Giant Tiger (379 Welton Street, Sydney) on May 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including June 13.
Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, any passengers who were on the following transit routes for at least 15 minutes on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating, however, you are asked to get retested 6-8 days and 12-14 days after this exposure. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.
- *CORRECTION – date (up to and including) for developing symptoms* Halifax Transit Route #9A (Greystone/Fotherby) which runs from Herring Cove & Fotherby to Barrington & Duke (northbound), on:
- May 26 between 2:00 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.
- May 27 between 6:45 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
- May 28 between 11:35 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 11.
I’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.
The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.
