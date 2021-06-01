12 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, June 1

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Nova Scotia has announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 today (Tuesday, June 1).

Of today’s new cases, eight are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — six are close contacts of previously announced cases and two are under investigation. Three of today’s new cases are in the Eastern Zone — two are close contacts and one is under investigation. And one case is in the Northern Zone, a close contact.

There are now 369 known active cases in the province; 38 people are in hospital with the disease, 15 of whom are in ICU; 91 more people are considered recovered today.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 27.4) since March 28, the last day Nova Scotia had zero new daily cases:

Here is the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Vaccination

Yesterday, 5,118 doses of vaccine were administered. As of end of day yesterday, 588,991 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 43,561 second doses; 56.2% of the entirepopulation has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Demographics

Because new case counts have been so reduced, I’m now tracking the cases by age cohorts weekly, on Wednesdays.

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 144 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 60 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 26 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 6 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 1 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 16 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 253

Eastern Zone

• 81 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 2 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 84

Northern Zone

• 10 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 7 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 6 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 23

Western Zone

• 5 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 4 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 9

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,576 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the various pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Burton Ettinger School, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Wednesday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Thursday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm Friday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm

Central Zone

Bayers Lake (41 Washmill Lake Drive)

Burnside/Dartmouth Crossing (77 Finnian Row)

Canada Games Centre

Dartmouth General Hospital Drive-Thru (No Taxis)

Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital

Mayflower Curling Club

The Old School (Musquodoboit)

Saint Mary’s University (Homburg Centre)

Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital (Musquodoboit Harbour)

Zatzman Sportsplex

Northern Zone

Lloyd E. Matheson Centre (Elmsdale)

Colchester Legion Stadium (14 Lorne Street, Truro)

Truro (625 Abenaki Road, with drive-thru at 600 Abenaki Road)

Truro Farmers Market Drive-Thru testing

Amherst (34 Prince Arthur Street) — moving to Amherst Stadium on Monday

Pictou County Assessment Center (678 East River Rd, New Glasgow)

Eastern Zone

Antigonish Market Square

Buchanan Memorial Community Health Centre (Neils Harbour)

Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso)

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall (Sydney)

Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

Membertou Entertainment Centre

Northside General Hospital (North Sydney)

Sacred Heart Community Health Centre (Cheticamp)

Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston)

Victoria County Memorial Hosptial (Baddeck)

Western Zone

Acadia Festival Theatre

Acadia University Club

Berwick Firehall

Digby Station (7 Birch Street)

Liverpool PAC (157 School Street)

Roseway Hospital (Shelburne)

South Shore Assessment Centre (215 Dominion Road, Bridgewater)

Yarmouth Mariners Centre

Yarmouth Visitor Information Centre (228 Main Street)

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

Potential COVID exposure advisories were issued last night:

For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result, as are the other members of your household. Superstore (210 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on May 25 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including June 8.

(210 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on May 25 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including June 8. Foodland (2295 Highway 2, Milford) on May 26 between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including June 9.

(2295 Highway 2, Milford) on May 26 between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including June 9. Giant Tiger (379 Welton Street, Sydney) on May 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including June 13. Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, any passengers who were on the following transit routes for at least 15 minutes on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating, however, you are asked to get retested 6-8 days and 12-14 days after this exposure. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next. *CORRECTION – date (up to and including) for developing symptoms* Halifax Transit Route #9A (Greystone/Fotherby) which runs from Herring Cove & Fotherby to Barrington & Duke (northbound), on: May 26 between 2:00 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. May 27 between 6:45 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. May 28 between 11:35 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.

– date (up to and including) for developing symptoms* (Greystone/Fotherby) which runs from Herring Cove & Fotherby to Barrington & Duke (northbound), on: It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 11.

I’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

