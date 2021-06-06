12 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Sunday, June 6

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.
Nova Scotia announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 today (Sunday, June 6, 2021.)
Of those new cases, seven are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — six of those new cases are close contacts of previously reported cases while one case is under investigation.
There are three new cases are in Eastern Zone — two are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation. There are two new cases in Northern Zone. Both of those cases are related to travel. There are no new cases in Western Zone.
There are now 204 active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia. There are 20 people in hospital and six of those are in ICU. There are 32 new recoveries today. The total recoveries to date is 5,371.
On Friday, the province — for the first time — released data on the vaccination status of those who have tested positive, have been hospitalized, and have died from the disease. This data will be updated every Friday. Here’s the vaccination status data the province released on Friday, June 4:
There have been 3,902 cases from March 15 to June 1, 2021. Of those:
— 24 (0.6%) were fully vaccinated
— 187 (4.8%) were partially vaccinated
— 3,691 (94.6%) were unvaccinated
242 people were hospitalized, of those:
— 2 (0.8%) were fully vaccinated
— 26 (10.7%) were partially vaccinated
— 214 (88.4%) were unvaccinated
19 people died, of those:
— 1 (5.3%) was fully vaccinated
— 2 (10.5%) were partially vaccinated
— 16 (84.2%) were unvaccinated
In that data, “fully vaccinated” means those who had received their second shot two weeks or more before testing positive. “Partially vaccinated” means those who had received their first shot two weeks or more before testing positive.
People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.
People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.
Demographics
The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:
Central Zone
• 80 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network
• 37 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network
• 8 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network
• 2 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network
• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network
• 6 not assigned to a Community Health Network
Total: 133
Eastern Zone
• 46 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network
• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network
• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network
Total: 49
Northern Zone
• 7 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network
• 4 in the Pictou Community Health Network
• 5 in the Cumberland Community Health Network
Total: 16
Western Zone
• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network
• 4 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network
• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Health Network
Total: 6
Testing
Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,316 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the various pop-up testing sites.
You do not need a health card to get tested.
Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:
Sunday
Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm
Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm
Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm
Halifax Convention Centre, 2-9pm
Centennial Arena, noon-7pm
Sackville Sports Stadium, 11am-6pm
Monday
Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm
Tuesday
Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm
Wednesday
Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm
Thursday
Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm
Friday
Centre 200 (Sydney), 3pm-7pm
You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.
You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations listed below in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).
Central Zone
Bayers Lake (41 Washmill Lake Drive)
Burnside/Dartmouth Crossing (77 Finnian Row)
Dartmouth General Hospital Drive-Thru (No Taxis)
Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital, Sheet Harbour
Gaetz Brook — Royal Canadian Legion, 6647 Hwy#7
Mayflower Curling Club
Middle Musquodoboit – Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital
Saint Mary’s University (Homburg Centre)
Northern Zone
Amherst — Amherst Stadium
Colchester Legion Stadium (14 Lorne Street, Truro)
Lloyd E. Matheson Centre (Elmsdale)
Pictou County Assessment Center (678 East River Rd, New Glasgow)
Eastern Zone
Antigonish Market Square
Victoria County Memorial Hospital (Baddeck)
Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso)
Sacred Heart Community Health Centre (Cheticamp)
Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital
Buchanan Memorial Community Health Centre (Neil’s Harbour)
Northside General Hospital (North Sydney)
Grand Lake Road Fire Hall (Sydney)
Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre
Western Zone
Acadia University Club
Berwick Firehall
Bridgewater — 210 Aberdeen Rd.
Digby Station (7 Birch Street)
Liverpool PAC (157 School Street)
Roseway Hospital (Shelburne)
South Shore Assessment Centre (215 Dominion Road, Bridgewater)
Yarmouth Mariners Centre
Potential exposure advisories
Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.
There were no potential COVID exposure advisories issued Saturday night. I checked the press releases from Nova Scotia Health and it looks like the last day there were no potential exposure advisories was on April 14.
