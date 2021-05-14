117 new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia on Friday, May 14; health officials expect about 60 people will land in ICU

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Schools

Potential exposure advisories



A Halifax-area man in his 80s has died from COVID. He is the 72nd Nova Scotian to die with the disease.

In addition, Nova Scotia announced 117 new cases of COVID-19 today (Friday, May 13).

Of today’s cases, 97 are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, nine are in the Eastern Zone, four are in the Northern Zone, and seven are in the Western Zone.

There are now 1,537 known active cases in the province; 89 people are now in hospital with the disease, and 29 of those are in ICU. There is on average about a two-week lag between new infections and people entering ICU, so the number of patients in ICU will increase even as the number of new daily cases decreases. In a briefing with reporters late this afternoon, Nova Scotia Health CEO Dr. Brendan Carr said that modelling suggests that at the coming peak, Nova Scotia will have about 60 patients in ICU and another 140 in Acute Care.

Today’s new cases include a ninth patient in a non-COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary. Eight patients had tested positive Wednesday. Tanya Penney, a co-lead for provincial escalation planning with Nova Scotia Health, told me during today’s briefing that she did not know the demographic profile of those nine people. Carr, however, said that none of those nine are in ICU. He added that it’s possible that one or two more patients in that unit will test positive.

Additionally, one of today’s new cases is a resident of Harbour View Haven, a nursing home in Lunenburg. Most of the residents in the home have been fully vaccinated; the vaccination status of the positive-testing resident is not provided, however.

Because the numbers are so large, Public Health is no longer able to provide the cause of cases (i.e., travel related, close contacts, etc.) by the time the release comes out.

In slightly better news, 151 more people are considered recovered today.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 135) for the current outbreak, dating from March 28, the last day Nova Scotia had zero new daily cases:

Here’s the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload for the current outbreak:

And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020, showing the primary associations of each of the major outbreaks:

Vaccination

Yesterday, 12,837 doses of vaccine were administered. In total, 415,570 doses have been administered, and of those, 38,830 were second doses; 38.7% of the total population of Nova Scotia has received at least one dose of vaccine.

This morning, booking for vaccination appointments was opened up for all people who are 35 years old and over; you can book a vaccination appointment here.

Demographics

Here is how today’s 117 new cases break down by age cohort:

• 18 aged 19 or younger (12 girls or women, 6 boys or men)

• 35 aged 20-39 (17 women, 18 men)

• 39 aged 40-59 (14 women, 25 men)

• 18 aged 60-79 (5 women, 13 men)

• 7 aged 80 or over (3 women, 4 men)

I asked today if the seven people in the 80+ cohort — by far the largest single day increase in that cohort for the current outbreak — were among the nine patients in the non-COVID unit at the Infirmary who had tested positive, but as I wrote above, Nova Scotia Health officials did not have the demographic information on that group.

This graph shows the percentage of daily positive cases by age cohort, since April 17:

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 441 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 435 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 161 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 41 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 8 in the West Hants Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 112 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 14 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 35 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 7 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 17 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 45 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 25 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 3 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

One-hundred-and-ninety cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network, but they are in the Central Zone.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 7,779 PCR tests yesterday. This figure does not include the antigen tests taken at the various pop-up testing sites, or the antigen tests collected at some of the PCR testing centres (see below).

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Friday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Central Spryfield Elementary School, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm

Bridgewater Cineplex, 2-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3-7pm Saturday

Central Spryfield Elementary School, noon-7pm

John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm

Bridgewater Cineplex, noon-6pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 11am-4pm Sunday

Central Spryfield Elementary School, noon-7pm

John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm

Bridgewater Cineplex, noon-6pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 11am-4pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here. No medical experience is necessary.

Public Health Mobile Units are available only for pre-booked appointments for PCR tests for people of all ages (results within three days). There are currently no mobile units scheduled.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations listed below in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Also, asymptomatic testing has been restored at at least some of the PCR testing centres listed below, but as I understand it, some of those locations may be giving asymptomatic people the antigen tests and not the PCR tests.

Central Zone

Bayers Lake (41 Washmill Lake Drive)

Burnside/Dartmouth Crossing (77 Finnian Row)

Canada Games Centre

Dartmouth General Hospital Drive-Thru (No Taxis)

Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital

Mayflower Curling Club

Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital

Saint Mary’s University (Homburg Centre)

Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital (Musquodoboit Harbour)

Zatzman Sportsplex

Northern Zone

Lloyd E. Matheson Centre (Elmsdale)

Colchester Legion Stadium (14 Lorne Street, Truro)

Truro (625 Abenaki Road, with drive-thru at 600 Abenaki Road)

Truro Farmers Market Drive-Thru testing

Amherst (34 Prince Arthur Street) — moving to Amherst Stadium on Monday

Pictou County Assessment Center (678 East River Rd, New Glasgow)

Eastern Zone

Antigonish Market Square

Buchanan Memorial Community Health Centre (Neils Harbour)

Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso)

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall (Sydney)

Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

Membertou Entertainment Centre

Northside General Hospital (North Sydney)

Sacred Heart Community Health Centre (Cheticamp)

Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston)

Victoria County Memorial Hosptial (Baddeck)

Western Zone

Acadia Festival Theatre

Acadia University Club

Berwick Firehall

Digby Station (7 Birch Street)

Liverpool PAC (157 School Street)

Roseway Hospital (Shelburne)

South Shore Assessment Centre (215 Dominion Road, Bridgewater)

Yarmouth Mariners Centre

Yarmouth Visitor Information Centre (228 Main Street)

Schools

The current status of schools:

All schools in the province are closed through May 31.

Potential exposure advisories

Yesterday, Public Health issued a statement saying:

Based on a decision made by the Medical Officers of Health, Public Health is returning to issuing low-risk public exposure notifications across the province. If at these low-risk locations, such as retail and grocery stores, it is recommended that those present during the date and time listed get tested. Unless you have symptoms, you do not need to self-isolate. Public Health strongly encourages all Nova Scotians to regularly get tested for COVID-19. Please read the directions provided for each exposure notice, as they may differ based on the risk assessment.

With that, we’ve returned to a long list of potential COVID exposure sites all around the province, as follows:

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times should get tested. For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. · Fresh Cut Meats (1101 King Street, Bridgewater) on May 5 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19. · Fresh Cut Meats (1101 King Street, Bridgewater) on May 6 between 11:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 20. · Fresh Cut Meats (1101 King Street, Bridgewater) on May 7 between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. · Atlantic Superstore Garden Centre (9064 Commercial Street, New Minas) on May 11 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 25. · Atlantic Superstore (1075 Barrington Street, Halifax) on May 8 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22. · Atlantic Superstore (1075 Barrington Street, Halifax) on May 11 between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 25. · Atlantic Superstore (3601 Joseph Howe Drive, Halifax) on May 11 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 25. · Sobeys (2561 Windsor Street, Halifax) on May 9 between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 23. · Sobeys (279 Herring Cove Road, Halifax) on May 5 between 1:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19. · Loong 7 Mart (205 – 5640 Spring Garden Road, Halifax) on May 4 between 12:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 18. · Loong 7 Mart (205 – 5640 Spring Garden Road, Halifax) on May 5 between 12:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19. · Loong 7 Mart (205 – 5640 Spring Garden Road, Halifax) on May 6 between 12:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 20. · Loong 7 Mart (205 – 5640 Spring Garden Road, Halifax) on May 7 between 12:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. · Loong 7 Mart (205 – 5640 Spring Garden Road, Halifax) on May 8 between 12:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22. · Loong 7 Mart (205 – 5640 Spring Garden Road, Halifax) on May 9 between 12:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 23. · Wholesale Club (7111 Chebucto Road, Halifax) on May 8 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22. · Canadian Tire (6203 Quinpool Road, Halifax) on May 8 between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22. · Costco Bayers Lake (230 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on May 8 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22. · Casino Taxi from May 1 at 11:30 p.m. to May 2 at 6:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus during this time period may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 16. · Casino Taxi from May 2 at 11:30 p.m. to May 3 at 6:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus during this time period may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 17. · Casino Taxi from May 3 at 11:30 p.m. to May 4 at 6:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus during this time period may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 17. · No Frills (118 Wyse Road, Dartmouth) on May 7 between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. · Sobeys (210 Wyse Road, Dartmouth) on May 11 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 25. · Gateway Meat Market (667 Main Street, Dartmouth) on May 7 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. · Gateway Meat Market (667 Main Street, Dartmouth) on May 8 between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22. · Tim Hortons (644 Portland Street, Dartmouth) on May 7 between 5:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. · Tim Hortons (644 Portland Street, Dartmouth) on May 8 between 5:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22. · Tim Hortons (644 Portland Street, Dartmouth) on May 9 between 5:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 23. · Walmart (90 Lamont Terrace, Dartmouth) on May 9 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 23. · Tim Hortons/Esso (810 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville) on May 10 between 6:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 24. · Tim Hortons/Esso (810 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville) on May 11 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 25. · Sobeys (80 First Lake Drive, Lower Sackville) on May 8 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22. · Canadian Tire (796 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville) on May 7 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. · Canadian Tire (796 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville) on May 11 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 25. · Canadian Tire (796 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville) on May 12 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 26. Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, any passengers who were on the following transit routes for at least 15 minutes on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next. · Halifax Transit Route 159 (Portland Hills), that runs from Portland Hills Terminal to Scotia Square, on May 4 between 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 18. · Halifax Transit Route 159 (Portland Hills), that runs from Scotia Square to Portland Hills Terminal, on May 4 between 4:00 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 18. · Halifax Transit Route 10 (Dalhousie), that runs from Main Street in Dartmouth to Dalhousie University, on May 5 between 7:00 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19. · Halifax Transit Route 10 (Dalhousie), that runs from Dalhousie University to Main Street in Dartmouth, on May 5 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19. · Halifax Transit Route 10 (Dalhousie), that runs from Main Street in Dartmouth to Dalhousie University, on May 6 between 7:00 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 20. · Halifax Transit Route 10 (Dalhousie), that runs from Dalhousie University to Main Street in Dartmouth, on May 6 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 20. · Halifax Transit Route 10 (Dalhousie), that runs from Main Street in Dartmouth to Dalhousie University, on May 7 between 7:00 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. · Halifax Transit Route 10 (Dalhousie), that runs from Dalhousie University to Main Street in Dartmouth, on May 7 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. · Air Canada 604 travelling on May 8 from Toronto (8:15 a.m.) to Halifax (11:15 a.m.). Passengers in rows 14 – 20, seats A, C and D are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

I’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can click on the icons to get information about each site.

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!