1,147 new cases of COVID-19 over 2 days announced in Nova Scotia on Dec. 26

Overview of today’s cases

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia has announced there 1,147 new cases of COVID-19 over two days (Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 5).

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 826 Central

• 154 Eastern

• 96 Northern

• 71 Western

Due to the holiday weekend, hospitalization data are not provided today.

Vaccination

Due to the holiday weekend, vaccination data are not provided today.

Appointments for booster are now open to people 50 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 6,658 PCR tests Friday, and 4,491 PCR tests Saturday, with total positivity rate of 10%

The testing protocols have changed. Now, if you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you no longer will follow that up with a PCR test. Instead, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

But take-home rapid testing kits are no longer widely available.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites (take-home tests are also available at these sites):

Sunday, Dec. 26

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-3pm Monday, Dec. 27

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm Tuesday, Dec. 28

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm Wednesday, Dec. 29

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm Thursday, Dec. 30

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm Friday, Dec. 31

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-4pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm Saturday, Jan. 1

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-4pm

The province has announced that more pop-up testing sites will be established across the province, with details to be announced next week.

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

Potential exposure advisories

School-connected case notifications are issued on weekday workdays, so Fridays notifications will be reported tomorrow.

There were have been a few COVID exposure advisories.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

You can zoom in and click on the icons on the map below to get information about each site.

