110 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, May 13

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Schools

Potential exposure advisories



One-hundred-and-ten new cases of COVID-19 are announced today (Wednesday, May 12).

Of today’s cases, 83 are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, 12 are in the Eastern Zone, six are in the Northern Zone, and nine are in the Western Zone.

The new cases include eight patients in a non-COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary. They have been transferred to a COVID-19 unit. All other patients in the non-COVID unit were tested and had negative test results. Medical and other staff that were in the unit are also being tested.

Because the numbers are so large, Public Health is no longer able to provide the cause of cases (i.e., travel related, close contacts, etc.) by the time the release comes out.

Eighty-five people are now in hospital with the disease, and 15 of those are in ICU; 155 more people are considered recovered.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 150) for the current outbreak, dating from March 28, the last day Nova Scotia had zero new daily cases:

Here’s the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload for the current outbreak:

And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020, showing the primary associations of each of the major outbreaks:

Vaccination

Yesterday, 15,050 doses of vaccine were administered. In total, 402,733 doses have been administered, and of those, 38,421 were second doses; 38% of the total population of Nova Scotia has received at least one dose of vaccine.

402,733 doses have been administered, and 38,421 of those were second doses.

Here is the percentage of people who have had at least one dose of vaccine, by age cohort:

80+: 91%

75-79: 96%

70-74: 93%

65-69: 88%

60-64: 80%

55-59: 64%

People who are 40 years old and over can book a vaccination appointment here.

Demographics

Here is how today’s new cases* break down by age cohort:

• 18 aged 19 or younger (3 girls or women, 15 boys or men)

• 48 aged 20-39 (12 women, 36 men)

• 22 aged 40-59 (8 women, 14 men)

• 17 aged 60-79 (5 women, 12 men)

• 1 aged 80 or over (a woman)

* there continues to be a bit of noise in the demographic data, today involving four cases that (I’m assuming) were reassigned away from Nova Scotia’s totals and assigned to another province’s totals.

This graph shows the percentage of daily positive cases by age cohort, since April 17:

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 440 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 465 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 162 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 40 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 7 in the West Hants Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 118 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 16 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 38 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 7 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 15 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 43 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 25 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 3 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

One-hundred-and-ninety-one cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network, but they are in the Central Zone.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 7,205 PCR tests yesterday. This figure does not include the antigen tests taken at the various pop-up testing sites, or the antigen tests collected at some of the PCR testing centres (see below).

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Thursday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Canada Games Centre, noon-7pm

Central Spryfield Elementary School, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm

Bridgewater Cineplex, 2-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3-7pm Friday

Canada Games Centre, noon-7pm

Central Spryfield Elementary School, noon-7pm

John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm

Bridgewater Cineplex, 2-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here. No medical experience is necessary.

Public Health Mobile Units are available only for pre-booked appointments for PCR tests for people of all ages (results within three days). There are currently no mobile units scheduled.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations listed below in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Also, asymptomatic testing has been restored at at least some of the PCR testing centres listed below, but as I understand it, some of those locations may be giving asymptomatic people the antigen tests and not the PCR tests.

Central Zone

Bayers Lake (41 Washmill Lake Drive)

Burnside/Dartmouth Crossing (77 Finnian Row)

Canada Games Centre

Dartmouth General Hospital Drive-Thru (No Taxis)

Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital

Mayflower Curling Club

Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital

Saint Mary’s University (Homburg Centre)

Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital (Musquodoboit Harbour)

Zatzman Sportsplex

Northern Zone

Lloyd E. Matheson Centre (Elmsdale)

Colchester Legion Stadium (14 Lorne Street, Truro)

Truro (625 Abenaki Road, with drive-thru at 600 Abenaki Road)

Truro Farmers Market Drive-Thru testing

Amherst (34 Prince Arthur Street) — moving to Amherst Stadium on Monday

Pictou County Assessment Center (678 East River Rd, New Glasgow)

Eastern Zone

Antigonish Market Square

Buchanan Memorial Community Health Centre (Neils Harbour)

Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso)

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall (Sydney)

Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

Membertou Entertainment Centre

Northside General Hospital (North Sydney)

Sacred Heart Community Health Centre (Cheticamp)

Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston)

Victoria County Memorial Hosptial (Baddeck)

Western Zone

Acadia Festival Theatre

Acadia University Club

Berwick Firehall

Digby Station (7 Birch Street)

Liverpool PAC (157 School Street)

Roseway Hospital (Shelburne)

South Shore Assessment Centre (215 Dominion Road, Bridgewater)

Yarmouth Mariners Centre

Yarmouth Visitor Information Centre (228 Main Street)

Schools

The current status of schools:

All schools in the province are closed through May 31.

Potential exposure advisories

Yesterday, Public Health issued a statement saying:

Based on a decision made by the Medical Officers of Health, Public Health is returning to issuing low-risk public exposure notifications across the province. If at these low-risk locations, such as retail and grocery stores, it is recommended that those present during the date and time listed get tested. Unless you have symptoms, you do not need to self-isolate. Public Health strongly encourages all Nova Scotians to regularly get tested for COVID-19. Please read the directions provided for each exposure notice, as they may differ based on the risk assessment.

With that, we’ve returned to a long list of potential COVID exposure sites all around the province, as follows:

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times should get tested. For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. · Costco Bayers Lake (230 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax) on April 28 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12. · Costco Dartmouth Crossing (137 Countryview Dr, Dartmouth) on May 6 between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., and May 7 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. · Canadian Tire (30 Lamont Terrace, Dartmouth) on May 7 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. · Walmart (9097 Commercial St, New Minas) on May 5 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19. · Sobeys New Minas (9256 Commercial St, New Minas) on May 7 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. · Rafuse Home Hardware Building Centre (180 Dykeland St, Wolfville) on May 7 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. · Atlantic Superstore (650 Portland Street, Dartmouth) on May 8 between 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22. · Kent Dartmouth Crossing (680 Cutler Ave, Dartmouth) on May 6 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 20. · Lawtons Drugs Westphal (90 Main St, Dartmouth) on May 6 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 20. · Loyal Auto Sales (984 Sackville Dr, Middle Sackville) on May 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. (for all days). It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22. · Harbour View Restaurant (476 Pier Rd, Parrsboro) on May 6 between 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 20. · Wrights Pharmasave- Pharmacy and Vaccine Clinic (187 Main St, Parrsboro) on May 7 between 9:00 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. · Tim Hortons/Esso (810 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackville) on May 4, 5 and 10 between 5:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and May 9 between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 24. · Sobeys (269 NS-214 unit 1, Elmsdale) on May 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. · Dollarama (269 NS-214, Elmsdale) on May 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. · Atlantic Superstore (295 NS-214, Elmsdale) on May 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. · Payzant Home Hardware Building Centre (Unit 15, 5228 Highway #7 Porters Lake) on May 8 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22. · Atlantic Superstore (745 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackville) on May 7 between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. · Walmart Bayer’s Lake (220 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax) on May 7 and 8 between 2:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. (both days). It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22. · Walmart (80 Sydney Port Access Rd, Sydney) on May 8 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22. · Cook’s Your Independent Grocer (47 Main St, Hantsport) on May 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 15. · Indian Groceries (2585 Robie St, Halifax) on May 9 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 23. Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following location on the named dates and times for at least 15 minutes are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next. · Tim Hortons/Esso (810 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackville) on May 9 between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 23. Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. Air Canada 604 travelling on May 7 from Toronto (8:16 a.m.) to Halifax (11:10 a.m.). Passengers in rows 21 – 27, seats C, D, E and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21. Air Canada 618 travelling on May 8 from Toronto (8:48 p.m.) to Halifax (11:48 p.m.). Passengers in rows 27 – 33, seats C, D, E and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

I’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can click on the icons to get information about each site.

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!