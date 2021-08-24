11 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, August 24

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Nova Scotia announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, August 24.

Seven of the new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — three are related to travel and 4 are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two of the new cases are in the Northern Zone and both are close contacts.

Two of the new cases are in the Western Zone and are related to travel.

There are now 49 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease. Eighteen people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

A total of 1,427,747 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 675,669 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 77.4% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 69.5% have received two doses.

The threshold for Phase 5 of the reopening plan, when most Public Health restrictions will be lifted, is 75% of the entire population having received two doses; at the current pace of vaccination, that should happen around September 15.

Of those eligible to be vaccinated (those 12 years old and older), 88.7% have received at least one dose, while 78.8% have received two doses. That’s a rough estimate on my part, using my best guestimate of population age cohorts.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 16 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 6 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 11 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 2 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 1 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 36

Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 3

Northern Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 7 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 9

Western Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 1

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,387 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen testing administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour legion, 11:30am-7pm

Mount Uniacke Legion, 11:30am-7pm Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Series, 6-8pm

Cole Harbour legion, 11:30am-7pm

Bedford Legion, 11:30am-7pm Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Cole Harbour legion, 11:30am-7pm

Bedford Legion, 11:30am-7pm Friday

Cole Harbour legion, 11:30am-7pm

Bedford Legion, 11:30am-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued the several potential COVID exposure advisories last night.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

