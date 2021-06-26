11 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Saturday, June 26

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Nova Scotia announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 today (Saturday, June 26).

All 11 are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — 1o are close contacts of previously announced cases and one related to travel. All of the close contacts are within a linked group of families and do not represent wide community spread, says the province in a press release.

There are now 62 known active cases in the province; two people are in hospital with the disease, neither of whom is in ICU; nine people are considered newly recovered today.

The National Microbiology Lab has identified two Delta variant cases in Nova scotia and one Gamma variant case in Nova Scotia. These cases were previously reported.

Click here to see Nova Scotia’s reopening plan.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 5.0) since March 28:

Here is the daily case count since the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

And here is the active caseload for the duration of the pandemic:





Vaccination

Vaccination data are not provided on weekends.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 40 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 3 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 5 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 2 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 50

Eastern Zone

• 8 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 9

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 0

Western Zone

• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 1 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 3

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,021 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests at the various pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Saturday

Alderney Gate, noon-7pm

Findlay Community Centre, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Point Pleasant Park, Halifax mobile unit at lower parking lot, noon-6pm

Sackville Sports Stadium, 11am-3pm

Sydney Fire Station (mobile pop-up event), 2-7pm Sunday

Findlay Community Centre, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Sackville Sports Stadium, 11am-3pm Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, noon-7pm

Hammonds Plains Community Centre, noon-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

Nova Scotia Health issued the following potential COVID exposure advisory last night:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following location on the specified date and time should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you. For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result, as are the other members of your household. Sobeys (2651 Windsor St, Halifax) on June 20 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, July 4.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!