11 cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Thursday). Nine of those cases are in Nova Scotia Heath Authority’s Central Zone and the other two are in the Northern Zone.

There are now 119 known active cases in the province. No one is currently in hospital with the disease.

There were 2,047 tests conducted at the NSHA’s labs yesterday, so today’s 11 cases reflect a positivity rate of about 0.5%.

Another 338 tests were conducted at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax and 148 at the site in Wolfville. Neither site had positive results.

Here are the new daily cases and 7-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave, which has declined for the second day in a row:

I’ve updated the possible exposure map to remove a handful of locations for which the advisories have expired:

